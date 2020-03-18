Penneys to close Limerick stores over Covid-19 fears

PENNEYS is to shut all of its stores, including its two popular Limerick stores, until further notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The multinational retailer made the announcement this Wednesday evening on social media.

There are two major units in the city, one on O'Connell Street and the other in Crescent Shopping Centre.

In a statement on Facebook, Penneys said: "With the health and welfare of our employees and customers front of mind, we have made the decision to close our stores in the Republic of Ireland, until further notice.

"Penneys has overcome many challenges over the past 50 years, and we pride ourselves on our agility and our ability to adapt. We thank all our employees, customers, suppliers and partners for their continued support."

Earlier this Wednesday, Brown Thomas announced that it was closing down its stores nationwide until further notice.