BREAKING: New guidance for workers at University Hospital Limerick in response to Covid-19 outbreak

NEW guidance is to be issued to health care workers at University Hospital Limerick following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team, this Saturday

This guidance was developed, in conjunction with the Expert Advisory Group, in light of the recent diagnosis of Covid-19 in a patient at Cork University Hospital, which has led to a significant number of close contacts with healthcare workers.

Under the guidance, health care workers who have had close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 and have not developed symptoms, and are deemed to be essential workers, may work, provided they observe strict adherence to infection prevention and control precautions, and undergo twice daily active monitoring by occupational health, for 14 days after contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

“Covid-19, as with other infectious diseases, creates risk to patient care in two ways - the risk of transmission from an infected health care worker and the risk of serious impact on patient care by loss of significant numbers of essential staff,” said Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer following the meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team has decided to adopt the guidance of the Expert Advisory Group, to be implemented in Cork University Hospital and Limerick Hospital immediately.”

HSE senior management are currently meeting with staff in the affected hospitals, offering guidance and support.

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer in the HSE, said: “Healthcare workers are at the frontline of this virus outbreak. The Department of Health and the HSE are equally dedicated to protecting and supporting this vital group of people, along with ensuring patient care.”

Meanwhile, one additional case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Ireland – bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 19 as of midday this Saturday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says the newly confirmed case relates to a male, in the east of Ireland, and is associated with travel from northern Italy.

The HSE is working rapidly to identify any contacts the patient may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

