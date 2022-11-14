Limerick S&C coach O'Brien joins Brian Lohan's Clare hurling backroom team for 2023

Former Limerick senior football strength and conditioning coach Adrian O'Brien | PICTURE: Sportsfile
LIMERICK'S much sought after strength and conditioning coach Adrian O'Brien is to join Brian Lohan's Clare senior hurling management team for next season.
The Kilmallock man is the new S&C coach to Clare for the 2023 season.
During the Summer O'Brien stepped down as Head of Athletic Performance to the Limerick senior footballers after four years in the role.
Across the last decade the Limerick man has made quite a name for himself.
He won two Limerick SHC titles as S&C coach with his native Kilmallock and was involved when The Balbec won the Munster title and reached the 2015 All-Ireland club SHC final against Ballyhale Shamrocks.
Uniquely this season O'Brien is S&C and hurling coach to Ballyea and St Finbarrs - both winning their respective Clare and Cork SHC titles and as luck would have it they meet in this Sunday's Munster club SHC semi final in Ennis.
