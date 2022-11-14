Search

14 Nov 2022

Limerick S&C coach O'Brien joins Brian Lohan's Clare hurling backroom team for 2023

Limerick S&C coach O'Brien joins Brian Lohan's Clare hurling backroom team for 2023

Former Limerick senior football strength and conditioning coach Adrian O'Brien | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

14 Nov 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S much sought after strength and conditioning coach Adrian O'Brien is to join Brian Lohan's Clare senior hurling management team for next season.

The Kilmallock man is the new S&C coach to Clare for the 2023 season.

During the Summer O'Brien stepped down as Head of Athletic Performance to the Limerick senior footballers after four years in the role.

Across the last decade the Limerick man has made quite a name for himself.

He won two Limerick SHC titles as S&C coach with his native Kilmallock and was involved when The Balbec won the Munster title and reached the 2015 All-Ireland club SHC final against Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Uniquely this season O'Brien is S&C and hurling coach to Ballyea and St Finbarrs - both winning their respective Clare and Cork SHC titles and as luck would have it they meet in this Sunday's Munster club SHC semi final in Ennis.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media