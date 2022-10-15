South Liberties bid to deny Na Piarsaigh another Limerick club hurling final appearance

THE line-up for the 2022 Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship final will be confirmed this weekend.

The first of the Limerick SHC semi finals is this Saturday (3.30) with favourites Na Piarsaigh and surprise packet South Liberties meeting in Fitzgerald Park in Kilmallock.

South Liberties are the newcomers to the penultimate round of the Limerick SHC - breaking up a quartet that had monopolised the semi finals for the last five years when defeating Patrickswell last Sunday.

It’s a first semi final appearance in 37 years for the famed green and gold hoops - they won that semi final before eventually losing the 1985 final to Kilmallock 3-12 to 1-13.

The Souths are 13 years back in the senior ranks and last Sunday was their third successive quarter final and sixth in all.

They are managed by former Limerick senior hurling selector and minor manager Brian Ryan, who has former Cork All-Star goalkeeper Anthony Nash as a player-coach - former Limerick hurling scoring sensation Mark Keane is also involved as a coach.

Key to another shock victory for South Liberties will be Hurler of the Year nominee Barry Nash, Ryan brothers Brian and Tom, O'Neill brothers Shane and David, Conor McSweeney and Anthony Nash.

Liberties arrive into this semi final with four wins from six outings - defeating Patrickswell, Ballybrown, Garryspillane and Blackrock, while losing to Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Mungret.

They now face a Caherdavin side looking to reach a 10th Limerick SHC final since their first decider in 2009.

The meeting of Na Piarsaigh and South Liberties will be a first in the knockout stages of the championship. It's 2019 since the clubs last met and Liberties haven't beaten the city side in four clashes since their return back up senior in 2010.

Na Piarsaigh won four and drew one of their five group games to move directly into this semi final.

The city side are managed by Kieran Bermingham and coached by former Tipperary All-Ireland SHC winner Declan Fanning.

Na Piarsaigh had four on Limerick's All-Ireland SHC winning panel this Summer - Mike and Peter Casey, William O’Donoghue and Conor Boylan. On top of this quartet, the Light Blues will have key players in Kevin Downes, Jerome Boylan, David Dempsey and Adrian Breen, all previous Liam MacCarthy Cup winners.

Na Piarsaigh and South Liberties are battling to reach the Limerick SHC final, which is set for the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday October 30 at 4.30 and will be televised live on T4.

Saturday October 15 fixtures

County Senior Hurling Championship semi final

Na Piarsaigh v South Liberties in Kilmallock at 3.30pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship semi final

Bruff v Newcastle West in Ballyagran at 4pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter final

Croom v Granagh-Ballingarry in Croagh at 3.30pm

County Premier Junior A Football Championship semi final

Castlemahon v Cappamore in Kilfinane at 3pm