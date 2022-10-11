In Pictures: South Liberties shock Patrickswell to end long wait for a Limerick SHC semi final

SOUTH Liberties ended a 37 year wait for a Limerick senior club hurling championship semi final spot when they shocked Patrickswell over the weekend.
Next Saturday Liberties will play in the Limerick SHC semi finals for the first time since 1985 when they face Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock at 3.30.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader when Liberties knocked out The Well.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
