Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 21 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 21 different clubs across the county.

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

LOTTO: The club Lotto stands at €4,100. The next draw is Monday night the 12th September in the club house. The numbers drawn were 7, 13, 15, 26. Congratulations Phyllis Baggott, Dermot Condon, Eoin Lyons, Ken Hogan who won in the lucky dips.

JUNIOR A HURLING: Our Junior A Hurling took on Crecora in the 4th round of Junior A championship in Cappamore on Saturday evening last. In a closely contested first half, Bally trailed the visitors by 2pts going in at the break on a score of B/B 0-9 to 0-11 Crecora.

The second half started well for Crecora scoring 4pts in the opening minutes of the half followed by 2 bally points to leave the gap at 4pts.Crecora then found the net to assert their dominance on the game, Crecora then added further points and once again found the net to put the result beyond doubt, bally got a goal in the closing minutes but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to bridge the gap. Crecora ran out winners 2:22 to1:13

JUNIOR B HURLING: Our Junior B Hurlers were in action on Tuesday night last in their final round of Junior B Championship as we travelled to Pallasgreen to play Pallas in, In what was a very competitive and entertaining game of hurling from both sides in which saw Bally leading coming in to the final quarter, Pallas had a purple patch going in to the final few minutes and with the aid of a fortuitous goal and a couple of points they managed to get over the line and progress in the championship at Ballybrickens expense . The game finished with a win for Pallasgreen on a score 2:15-2:10 . We would like to thank all players and management for their dedication and time throughout the year, and hope to see them again for next year.

FIXTURES: Best of luck to the Ballybricken-Bohermore Junior A Hurling team as they face Blackrock in the 5th round of Championship on Sunday 18th September at 1pm in Hospital. Best of luck to our Junior Hurlers as they take on Ahane in the Brian Butler Cup Final in Fedamore on Wednesday September 14 at 6.15pm.

BLACKROCK

SENIOR HURLING: It has not been the easiest of weeks in the club. The Senior hurlers have lost to Kildimo-Pallaskenry and we are relegated to Premier Intermediate grade for 2023. We have Monaleen to play next Saturday the 17th at 5pm in Ballyagran but we cannot get enough points to stay Senior.

Thanks to Captain Dylan Dawson and all his team and panel, Manager Damien Lee, TG Ryan and Brendan O’Brien and trainer Ollie Moran and Strength and Conditioning Coach Evan Mulcahy, Physio John O’Donnell and first aid Mike Duggan. The team and management have worked and trained very hard this year and a huge commitment has been put in by everyone. I hope our supporters and club members respect the effort put in and give them all space to get over the disappointment of how the year has gone.

JUNIOR HURLING: The Junior hurlers play Ballybricken-Bohermore next Sunday 18th in Hospital at 1pm but like the Seniors we cannot get enough points to avoid a playoff. We will be in a relegation semifinal and will know next week who we will be playing. Thanks to Captain Barry O’Shaughnessy and his team and panel, Manager James O’Doherty, Jimmy Croker, Pat McGrath, Richie Fitzgerald, first aid Mags Brazzill Buckley.

UNDERAGE: The U21 championship starts in early October. The U13’s beat St Kierans on Saturday by a goal and are now in the county final. Well done.

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 2 12 14 30. €40 lucky dip winner Elaine Downes, Promotor Centra, €20 lucky dip winners Ger O’Brien, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Eileen Carroll, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Kathleen O’Sullivan, Green Bar, Promotor Chrissie O’Sullivan, Tony”Rusty” Roche, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. Jackpot €13,000, on 15th September.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No jackpot winner - numbers drawn were 9, 22, 26 & 30. Lucky dip winners were Geraldine Daly, Dolly & Caoimhe, Senan Coffey, Mary O'Donnell and Sharon McCarthy (Online).

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Round 4 result from last Saturday evening, Caherline: 0-17 Bruree: 2-21. The lads will now face off against Murroe-Boher on Sunday at 1pm in Cappamore.

FIXTURES: On Wednesday September 14th, our U-17's welcome Dromin-Athlacca to Caherconlish, throw-in at 6:30pm. The lads will be out again on Saturday morning, away to Claughaun/St Patricks, throw-in at 11am in Childers Road.

RESULTS: Mr. Binman U17 Hurling Division 3B, played September 5 in Caherconlish, Caherline: 2-17 Glenroe: 4-14.

CAMOGUE ROVERS

FOOTBALL: Last game of the group stage is against Ahane in Caherelly on Sunday the 25th September at 3pm. A victory would secure passage to the knockout stages, please support the team.

HURLING: We have unfortunately exited championship earlier than hoped. Many thanks to management team of Ger Kelleher, Jim Conway, Tom Roche and John Murphy. Also thanks to Aoife O'Connor Keogh for her work. Thank you: Tom Corkery has kindly sponsored a new set of jerseys for the club, which is very much appreciated.

GEAR: There is a large variety of club gear available on the O'Neills website, simply search Camogue Rovers O'Neills to find.

WALKWAY AND FIELD: The walkway remains open for use but dogs must be kept on a lead and dog litter must be cleaned up.

DRAW: Fantastic prizes still available to be won each month, you can sign up now online and select Camogue Rovers as your team.

CRECORA-MANISTER

GOLF CLASSIC: The 2022 Crecora-Manister GAA golf classic takes place in Ballyneety Golf Club Friday 16th September. This will be the main fundraising event of the year for our club which caters for hurlers and footballers from U7 up to the adult grades. We would be most grateful if you could support the club in any way.

JUNIOR HURLING: Our junior hurlers had a fine victory over our neighbours Ballybricken in round 4 of the county championship last Saturday in Cappamore on a 2-22 to 1-13 scoreline.

Team: Ger Kennedy; Cian Leahy, Jack Dalton, Pádraig Byrnes; Páraic O'Neill, Cormac Flanagan, Tom Shanahan; Cathal O'Neill (0-14), James Conheady; Rian O'Byrne, David Power (0-2), Darach Skelly; Conor Kirby, Richard Murphy (0-1), Brendan Power (0-2). Subs: Chris Shanahan (2-1), Tim Moloney, Damien Kearney (0-1), Karl Moloney (0-1), Donnacha Connolly, Seán Keyes, Tomás Connolly, Ciarán Kennedy, Fergal Egan, Ciarán Humphreys, Eoghan O'Callaghan. This win leaves us at the top of group 1 going into the final round of matches next weekend. Despite this, we are still not assured of a quarter final place and will need to get a result against Templeglantine. We ask all club members to come out and support the lads in this crucial final group game next Sunday 18th September at 1pm in Knockaderry.

U13 HURLERS: Hard luck to our under 13 hurlers who lost out to Knockainey in the shield semi final last Thursday on a scoreline of 2-9 to 0-5. We had a very good year in this competition overall and the future looks bright for this group of players in the years to come. We had a panel of 24 players this year with the help of players from the under 11 squad. Thanks to the under 11 management for facilitating this throughout the year and thanks to the under 13 players and coaches for all their hard work and dedication throughout the year.

CROOM

LOTTO: Don’t forget that our Croom Gaa Club lotto is back. Tickets are €2 or 3 for €5 and be bought from outside Spar on Saturday mornings. You have the option to do multiple weeks at a time. Jackpot on Monday night is €4,300. No jackpot winner last week. Our lucky dip winners were Breda O Dwyer, Conor Boyle, Joe Carroll, John Ryan and Denis Daly.

U11 HURLING: Our U11 Colm O’Regan hurling tournament successfully went ahead last Saturday 10th September. Thanks very much to everyone involved on the day. Well done to all of the teams who participated in the competition.

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Result: Intermediate hurling Croom 2:10 - 3:14 Na Piarsaigh player on Thursday evening 8th of September in Mungret. Croom vs Feonagh Castelmahon to be played on Sunday 18th of September in Ballingarry at 1pm.

SOCIAL NIGHT: Croom GAA and Croom LGFC are holding a fundraising social night on Friday Oct 28th in Charleville Park Hotel. This is the night we have all being looking forward to and your support will be greatly appreciated. Tickets are selling fast so to avoid disappointment You can book your tickets from Breda 0868798219, Marie Ryan LGFC 087-0529014, Helen O Shea 085-1536076, Mickey Cahill 085-1349959. Tickets are €60 each including a 3 course meal, Music by Tiny Giants, followed by a disco. Limited Rooms available in Charleville Park Hotel.

FR CASEYS

FIXTURES: Senior County Championship Fr. Caseys Vs Newcastle West – Sunday September 25th in Dromcollogher at 4.00am. Intermediate County Championship Fr. Caseys Vs Rathkeale – Sunday September 25th in Newcastle West at 1.00am

U17 FOOTBALL: In the U17 County Championship Fr. Caseys 3-06 Mungret 1-11. Fr. Caseys Minor footballers faced Mungret at home last Saturday morning in their final group game. With a place in the semi-finals already secured this would be a good test of the Abbeyfeale men against the table toppers.

lotto: Fr. Casey’s Club Lotto continued on Tuesday September 6th with a Jackpot of €22,000 up for grabs. The numbers drawn were 11, 16 & 18 with the bonus ball 8. There was no Jackpot winner but we did have two Match 2 plus bonus winners winning €50 each. The Jackpot now increases to €22,200. Match 2 plus Bonus winners: Jim Keane €50 (Promoter: Square Sales), Pat O’Connor €50 (Promoter: Gala). The lucky dip winners were as follows: Fr. Dan Lane €30 (Promoter: Yearly), Nell O’Donnell €30 (Promoter: John Murphy), Tom McCarthy €30 (Promoter: Square Sales).

cards: The weekly progressive 41 card games will return from Friday October 7th in the GAA Clubhouse starting at 9pm sharp. A great night of entertainment is guaranteed, so please spread the word and bring a friend, old and new faces are more than welcome. As well as the overall prize we also have table, door and raffle prizes on offer.

GALBALLY

SENIOR FOOTBALL: Galbally will play Oola in Round 5 of the Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship. The match is scheduled for next Sunday, September 25th at 4.00pm in Cappamore. All support would be greatly appreciated.



U17 FOOTBALL: Galbally played Na Piarsaigh in Caherdavin last Wednesday evening. It was another excellent performance from the lads with a final score of Galbally 4.11 to Na Piarsaigh 1.14. All players and subs that came on played superbly.

The panel was Paul McGrath, Jason O Mahony, Declan Heavey (0-2), James Walsh, Cormac Ryan, Bailey Ryan (1-0), James Ryan, Shane Ryan, James O Sullivan, Donnacha Walsh, Hugh Flanagan (2-3), Dylan Moriarty, Tiernan Ryan, Mikey O Keeffe (1-6, 3f), Billy Kiely, Jamie O Shea, Philip Ryan. The team will play Ahane in the next round of the championship on Wednesday evening, September 21st. Throw is scheduled for 6.30pm in Galbally

U7: Our under 7s were up bright and early again on Saturday morning. The boys played Galtee Gaels in Kilbehenny and they had a great time. They will play their final game of the season against Ahane next weekend.

SPLIT THE POT: This week's jackpot was €175 and our winner is Tom O' Donnell. Thanks to all for supporting our weekly draw.

GALTEE GAELS

FOOTBALL: On Monday night last the junior ‘B’ team received a walk over from Castletown-Ballyagran in the Championship. On Wednesday night the under seventeen team had a good win at home to Hospital-Herbertstown on the score of 2-15 to 3-6 they led at half time by 1-5 to 1-3 in a high scoring second half the lead changed hands a couple of times before Galtee Gaels got a firm grip on the game. On Saturday morning they were away to Caherconlish in round six at half time they led 3-6 to 1-2 in a low scoring second half they ran out winners on the score of 3-11 to 1-7. They are away to Ballylanders in round seven of the Championship on Wednesday September 21. The under fifteen boys are away to Cappagh-Rathkeale on this Saturday in the semi-final at 12 noon. The under eleven boys are away to Bruff on Monday night.

LADIES FOOTBALL: Huge congratulations to former Galtee Gaels player Aoibheann Clancy of Kilbehenny who was called to the Ireland squad for their recent World Cup qualifier game against Slovakia which they won to get them into the final playoff against Scotland or Austria next Month for a place in the world cup finals next year. The junior B team were beaten by Oola on Saturday evening at home while the junior A team had a good win over Ahane away on Sunday morning . The under fourteen team were well beaten by Mungret St Pauls in the county shield final played inn Cappagh on Sunday afternoon.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

LOTTO: Our club lotto continues weekly every Monday night. Our next draw will take place in Carmodys on Monday Sept 12th.Last week’s numbers were 5, 12, 23, 24. Unfortunately, we had no jackpot winner however our lucky dip winners 5 x €20 were Thomas Ryan Oldtown, Charlie Davern Hospital, Susan D Ryan Oldtown, Noreen Wallace Bruff, Noreen Clancy Online. Sellers Prize Pat Foley. Next jackpot is now €10,000. Reserve Jackpot is €3,200. Tickets can be purchased in local shops from any committee member or online link available on our Facebook page. One line costs €2 or you can avail of the special offer of 3 lines for €5. All support is greatly appreciated.

DRAW: Contact Pat Foley our draw co-ordinator on 086 8593838 to join the draw. Congratulations to Philip Donovan who won €100 in the August draw.

FIXTURES: South Junior B Hurling Championship at home to Castletown/Ballyagran Sept 13th 6.30pm. County Intermediate Hurling Championship H/H vs Pallasgreen in Kilteely Sept 17th 3pm.

RESULTS: U17 Football Championship Galtee Gaels 2.15 H/H 3.06. U 15 Football H/H lost out to South Liberties.

Intermediate Hurling: Hard luck to our Intermediate Hurlers who lost out to Knockaderry by 2.15 to 0.16 in the 4th round of the championship on Sunday evening in Kilmallock. In a very tight game which was decided by fine margins we missed 3 goal chances in the first half & just had too many wides to be able to win the game. An exhibition of hurling from Mikey Bob Ryan who scored 4 ridiculous points from play were a joy to watch but unfortunately the lads could not get enough scores on the board. Next up is Pallasgreen in Kilteely on Sept 17th.

Team: Diarmuid Quirke, Ross Winship, Joe Fogarty, Mike Leddin, Aaron Murphy, Oisin O Grady, Killian O Shea, Mark Deegan, Conor O Grady, Jack O Sullivan, Sean Deegan, Harry Fox, Mikey Bob Ryan, John Fitzgerald, Michael Whelan. Subs Used: Tadgh Leddin, Keith O Connor & Darragh O Sullivan.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP: Group 4 Round 4 - Kilteely Dromkeen vs Tournafulla at @Staker Wallace GAA Kilbreedy. Saturday 17th September, 3pm. A must win game for our lads to achieve group qualification.

RESULTS: Junior A Hurling Group 4 Round 4 – Kilteely Dromkeen 0.22 – 0.14 Rathkeale. Well done to the Junior Hurlers on getting their campaign back on track with a professional win over Rathkeale in Kilbreedy. Thanks to all supporters for coming. U13 hurling Semi-Final: Our U13 hurlers with Pallasgreen have advanced to the Div.3 County Final after a 2.08 to 2.03 win over Knockaderry. Keep an eye out for county final fixture details.

BOOK PATRONAGE: Thanks to the huge support for the patronage appeal. We are delighted to say that we will be able to bring this book to publication. On Saturday evening November 5th we will be hosting the book launch and celebrating the 50-year anniversary of our 1972 County Junior winning hurlers. Thanks again for your support and we look forward to hosting you on the night. Music and food provided also.

U7 & U5 NURSERY: Now is a great time to join in with our U5 & U7 training as kids go back to school or are starting school. Training is every Wednesday in Kilteely at 6.30pm and Saturday morning blitzes in JTBCS Hospital.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn: 2,16, 22, 27. No Winner. Lucky Dips: Sean O’Grady, Aine Commons, Jennifer Greene, John Power. Sellers Prize: Noreen O’Dea. Jackpot: €2,450.

KILMALLOCK

SENIOR HURLING: Our senior hurlers took a step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages of the Bon Secours Senior Hurling Championship beating Ahane by 1-22 to 1-16 next up is Doon, with the winner taking a semi-final spot, on in Federmore on Sunday 18th at 4pm

INTERMEDIATE HURLIGN: Nick Greene Intermediate Hurling Championship We went down to a sharp Croagh-Kifinny side on Sunday in Newcastle west on a Score line of 4-20 to 0-16 next up is Granagh-Ballingarry in Ballyagran on Saturday 17th at 2pm hopefully a win will put them back in the mix but keeping intermediate status is the main aim.

KNOCKADERRY

LOTTO: Results of Draw held Thursday 1st September in Scanlons Bar. There was no winner. Numbers drawn were 8, 18, 21, 27. Prizes on the night: Robert Vzerius C/O Denis O Connor Jnr | Sarah Sheehy C/O John Sheehy | Aoife Dowd - Online | Donal Egan C/O Glen Bar | Ger Cahil C/O Ger Cahil | Denis O Connor Jnr - Winning Promoter | Andrea Berkerey - In house draw. Results of Draw held Thursday 8th September in Scanlons Bar. There was no winner. Numbers drawn were 13, 22, 23, 27. Prizes on the night: Martin Kennedy C/O Martin Kennedy | Paul & Jane C/O Glen Bar | Brendan Cronin C/O Glen Bar | Sean Duffy - Online | Fr Tony Mullane C/O Martin Kennedy | Martin Kennedy - Winning Promoter | Ken Mortell - In House Draw

DREAM BIG WITH KNOCKADERRY: Thinking of a holiday? Somewhere exotic or just a good old fashioned relaxing week in the sun? Well if you are then Knockaderry GAA & Camogie club have the draw for you! This autumn one lucky person will win themselves a holiday voucher to the value of €10,000!!!! Have you ever dreamed of taking the family to Disneyland, of visiting the sites across ancient Europe, of travelling along the trails in South America and into the Amazon or maybe just simply catch up with family and friends in Australia or New Zealand, well the win a dram holiday draw voucher, which can be used as many times as you wish, can make all that happen! And if you purchase your tickets before the end of September you have an extra chance of winning an Autumn break at the beautiful Arbutus Hotel located in the centre of Killarney. All proceeds from the draw will go towards the new playing facilities development work at Knockaderry GAA grounds. A ticket is €20 or 3 tickets for €50 and can be purchased by contacting Ger Downes on 0864026454 or online through searching Knockaderry GAA on Facebook or Twitter and following the link at the top of the profile page. Finally, many thanks to all the promoters for all the hard work in promoting this draw.

FIXTURES: County Intermediate Hurling Championship – Rd 5 Knockaderry v Croagh Kilfinny Saturday 17th September at 3.00pm in The Bog Garden; West Junior B Hurling Championship ¼ Final - Knockaderry v Feenagh Sunday 18th September at 5.30pm in Quaid Park; West Junior B Football Championship ¼ Final - Knockaderry v Glin Sunday 25th September at 5.30pm in Templeglantine.

RESULTS: West Junior B Hurling Championship Rd 2 – Knockaderry 2.11 Monagea 0.08; County Intermediate Hurling Championship – Rd 3 Knockaderry 0.13 Granagh Ballingarry 3.14; County 19 A Hurling Championship Semi Final – Knockaderry 2.09 Garryspillane 1.15; West Junior B Hurling Championship Rd 3 – Knockaderry 0.17 Feohanagh 1.10; County Intermediate Hurling Championship – Rd 4 Knockaderry 2.15 v Hospital H 0.16

CLUB COMMUNICATION: Any club member/supporter that wishes to be kept informed of club activities via club WhatsApp should contact Ger Corkery 0876303040 and request to be added to distribution list.

MONALEEN

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday Sept 8th with the jackpot standing at €6,000. The numbers drawn were 10, 11, 24 and 30. €50 Lucky Dip winners were T. Butler (Fairways), P. Clarke (Kylemore), J. Finnerty (Glenside) and D. Buckley (c/o Hurlers).

SENIOR FIXTURES: Sat 17th Sept Premier Intermediate Hurling Knockainy v Monaleen @Bruff, 13:00.

SENIOR RESULTS: Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Monaleen 2:14 Dromin Athlacca 0:20

BORD NA NOG FIXTURES: Wed 14th Sept u17 Hurling Div1 Rd 6 Monaleen v Mungret @ Monaleen 18:30, Sat 17th Sept u17 Hurling Division 1 Garryspillane v Monaleen @Knocklong 11:00

U5 BOYS: (2017 Born) training will commence next Friday the 16th of September at 5:45 in the Clubhouse. All are welcome. We are also looking for new coaches to come on board with this group. If you’re interested or have any questions please contact Fionnan at 086 3043130

MUNGRET ST PAULS

SCOR: Senior Scor quiz is on Thursday 29th September at 8pm in Mungret St. Pauls GAA Community Centre and Senior Scor is on Sat 1st Oct at 7pm in Askeaton anyone interested to contact Anne Hayes on 087 665 9817

JUNIOR B HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 0-12 Na Piarsaigh 4-20. It was a breezy wet evening in Na Piarsaigh on Monday 5 September when our Junior B hurlers played the hosts. Na Piarsiagh proved too strong for our players in the second half when legs tired and the rain started up. We still have a game to play against Claughaun to see if we make the quarterfinals.

JUNIOR CAMOGIE: We had a 1 point win against Feenagh/Kilmeedy in the latest match in the Championship which took place away to the hosts last Friday, on a very wet night! Full time score Mungret 1-11 Feenagh Kilmeedy 1-10

U10 CAMOGIE: Well done to our two U10 teams who headed west on Friday night to play Newcastlewest in the league.

U12 CAMOGIE: The U12 League continued last Thursday night with 2 of our 3 teams out. One at home to St Ailbes and one away to Tournafulla.

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 3-13 Kildimo Pallaskenry 4-5. On Thursday 8 September in Pallaskenry our Junior B Footballers got the better of the host club in a game where goals were plentiful. This was the second last game in the group with one final game to play against Claughuan. Mungret St. Pauls currently sit comfortably on top of the group with a clean sweep of wins.

SENIOR HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 1-24 South Liberties 2-20 This game was an important one as we needed the win to help us stay out of relegation. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. This was the win Mungret St. Pauls needed and with the result of the Kildimo Pallaskenry match on Sunday it confirms Mungret St. Pauls stay in the Senior ranks for 2023 with one last game to play against Blackrock who currently are on the bottom of the group with no wins.

U17 FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 1-11 V. Fr. Caseys 3-6. Having travelled out the road to Abbeyfeale, Mungret St. Pauls U-17 Division 1 footballers came up against a strong Fr. Caseys game on Sunday, 10 September. Mungret St. Pauls had control of the game for the most part, with Fr. Caseys trailing. It was two late goals for Fr. Caseys that changed the result of the game as they just edged ahead in the end. This does not make a big difference to our team as they top the table with another two teams, Fr. Caseys and Kildimo Pallaskenry. This was the last of the group matches for our footballers as await the semi final fixture.

U12 FOOTBALL: Well done to our U-12 footballers who had an early start on Saturday 10 of September 2022 as they headed to Ballymacelligot in Co. Kerry for the Eric Mason tournament. With one team pulling out the host managed to scrape a second club team together. Mungret St. Pauls had a good group rounds only loosing to one team the top three teams in our group ended up on the same points so it came to scores conceded at which we were the most and this brought us into the Shield Semi Final against the host replacement team. Mungret St. Pauls easily won this game and left us to play Keel who we had beaten in the first round of games. This again was a great game for our players as they used each player to work the ball up the pitch and kept the score board ticking over to finish with a comfortable win. The joint captains Sam Newman and David Buckley accepted the Shield on behalf of the team. Mungret St. Pauls would like to express their Thanks to Ballymacelligot GAA club on the hospitality shown to our players and parents during the day. This was a very well run tournament with each child getting a good game played.

U13 HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 2-3 Dromcollogher Broadford 1-4. There was great excitement within the U-13 hurling group as they prepared for their first competitive Final on Sunday 11 September to be played against Dromcollogher-Broadford who they had met already during the year with it ending up level scoring. There was great excitement when the final whistle was blown and Mungret St. Pauls were announced the winners of the Shield Final for Division 2 Hurling. Captain Ruairí Dwane was handed the Shield from Bord na nOg representative, Denis Carroll. Well done to all the players and coaches involved in this age group, the hard work paid off.

Team; Sean Moriarty, Rudhan Crowley, Alex Finucane, Oran Gleeson, Luke White, Ruairí Dwane, Cathal Sweeney, Charlie Tobin, Harry Battelle, Eanna Boyle (1-2, 0-1 free), Daithí Mullins (0-1), Darragh Ryan, Tadhg Goggin (1-0), Jonathan Byrnes, Dan Walsh, Eoghan Hogan, Eoghan Ryan, Evan Kelly, James Crowe, Rhys O’Connell, Rory Fleming.

NA PIARSAIGH

INTERMEDIATE HURLERS: Our intermediate hurlers were back in action on Thursday evening when they faced Croom in Mungret. We began the game extremely slow and following Pat Gleeson's opening score found ourselves 1-5 to 0-1 after 20 minutes. Some very sluggish play inside those opening minutes. Then David Sheppard produced some magic with 2 quick-fire goals along with points from Shane Dowling, Pat Gleeson, and James Daly to send us in a point up at the break 2-4 to 1-6 a truly remarkable recovery. The second half was much better from the lads with some excellent scores tacked-on. Shane Dowling added three more points to his tally and substitute Dylan Cronin gave the management food for thought with a goal and a point following his introduction. Last round of the group stages is on next weekend when we face Bruree in Clarina on Sunday Final Score Na Piarsaigh 3-14 Croom 2-10

Team: Shane Dowling(0-4), Conor Richardson, Niall Buckley, Padraic Heaney, Evan O Brien, James O Brien, Mark Buckley, Dean McLoughlin, Evan Gilvarry(0-1), Pat Gleeson(0-5f), Kevin Daly(0-1), John Fitzgerald, James Daly(0-2), David Sheppard(2-1), Kieran Daly

SENIOR HURLERS: Our seniors made it four wins from 4 and qualified for a county semi final by virtue of a comprehensive victory over Adare. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. Full time score Na Piarsaigh 2-20 Adare 0-13

Team: Evan Condon, Kieran Kennedy, Mike Casey, Gearoid Synnott, Sean Long, Jerome Boylan, Ronan Lynch, Will O Donoghue, Keith Dempsey, Conor Boylan, David Dempsey, Kevin Downes, Will Henn, Peter Casey and Adrian Breen. We still have one more group game to play next weekend when we face off against Ahane in Claughaun next Sunday at 4 pm

JUNIOR HURLERS: Our Junior hurlers had had two outings lately winning both games. In the first game, we defeated Mungret St Pauls on a 5-20m to 1-12 score line and followed this up with a one-sided affair against Claugahun on a 8-20 to 0-1

UNDER 13 FOOTBALL: Our under 13 were in action against Kildimo-Pallaskenry and led at the break 1-1 to 0-3. However, try as they might in the second half things just didn't got to plan. The final score was Kildimo-Pallaskenry 1-6 Na Piarsaigh 1-4.

CAMOGIE: Results U16C Shield semi-final Ahane, 0-4, Na Piarsaigh 1-12 Fixtures: Thursday 15th Sept U16C Shield Final v Ballybrown in Fedamore 6:30pm; Saturday 17th Sept Rd 3 Senior Championship home to Newcastle West at 6:30pm; Sunday 18th Sept Junior 12 a side Championship away to Ahane at 3pm.

LOTTO: The jackpot is now at €3900 following last Monday's draw. The numbers drawn were 03, 06, 23, 32. Lucky dips went to Con/Ann Daly, Kevin O Connor, and Kevin Barry. The seller's prize went to Kevin O Connor and the house prize to Peter Boylan.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: Our collection continues for the month of September. Bring all your used clothing to support your local GAA club every Monday and Wednesday from 7 to 8pm. We are looking for all used clothing, shoes, sandals, runners, shirts, blouses, rain gear, towels and dresses.. Contact Pat O Neill at 087 2074693 or Grainne Hickey at 086 3069154.

NEWS: Congratulations to Aaron Costelloe and Fiona Dowling on the birth of their son Josh Paddy. We wish you lifelong happiness together. Congratulations also to Mike Casey and Will O Donoghue on receiving nominations for this seasons All Stars in hurling.

OOLA

SPILT THE POT: Congratulations to this week's winner Pauline Keating, Barna won €534,envelope sold in Gala… thanks for the support.

LOTTO: This week's numbers were 7/10/21/22 . No winner , jackpot now stands at €8,600.

FIXTURES: U17 Football V Monaleen Saturday Sept 10 in Monaleen at 11am.

LGFA: Well done to both the Intermediate and Junior B teams who both won quarter finals over the weekend. The intermediate ladies through to a semi-final after beating Adare 1-10 to 1-8. Junior Bs beat Galtee Gaels 6-12 to 2-7.Both semi-finals will be played on weekend of 24-25.

PALLASGREEN

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: The intermediate hurlers put in a spirited display against Granagh -Ballinagarry in the fourth round of the championship last Sunday in Bruff. A fine first half performance saw Pallas leading by 0-11 to 1-7. The second Granagh-Ballingarry edged it in the last quarter to win by 1-18 to 0-14.

Team; T McMahon, E Roche, PJ Butler, D Fanning, L O’Dea, T Franklin, P O’Dwyer, C O’Dwyer, K O’Donnell, C Ryan, P Roche, B Fanning, C Ryan, P Franklin, A Cosgrave. Subs; A Hanley, J O’Donnell, R Corbett.

U14 LADIES FOOTBALL FINAL: Pallasgreen U14 girls led by Captain Meadhbh Treacy played in the U14 F Final Martinstown on Saturday Sept 10th V Ballylanders at midday. It was very close, nail-biting and exciting game, Ballylanders had the lead at half time. In the second half the Pallas girls endurance, commitment and determination paid off and the final score was Pallasgreen 4.11 to 4.7 Great way to end a very busy season for this great group of girls.

Panel; Meadhbh Tracey, Meave Purcell, Kate O’Dwyer, Anna Lannigan Ryan, Sarah Walsh, Catriona Dillon, Ailbhe Tiernan, Essie Dillon, Jannah Fealy, Maia Ryan, Emily Franklin, Aishling Butler, Megan Hayes, Chelsea McKenna, Hannah Blackwell, Emma Harding, Liadain O’Dwyer, Rebecca O’Leary, Eabha McMahon, Caoimhe Ryan, Alannah Curtin. Well done also to the management and all concerned.

EAST JUNIOR B HURLING: A fine display saw the Junior B Hurlers edge Ballybricken-Bohermore in a good tussle in Pallas last week. The final scoreline read Pallas 2-15 Ballybricken-Bohermore 2-10.

Team; S Murphy, E Mulcahy, D Fraher, G Fraher, L O’Dwyer, A O’Sullivan, J McMahon, A Greene, A Hanley, J O’Donnell, A Cosgrave, R Corbett, A Lynn, C Lonergan, A Ryan.

LOTTO: No winner Monday August 29 draw. Numbers drawn were: 1,11, 14, 26. Lucky Dips: Leo Horan, Colin Lawton, Jenna Gammell, Liam, Janice, Georgie Fraher, Joanne Linnane. Lotto is now online, please see Facebook page for further details.

FIXTURE: Saturday Sept 17 County IHC Pallas v Hospital-Herbertstown in Kilteely at 3pm

PATRICKSWELL

SENIOR HURLERS: The Senior hurlers were pipped by Doon in a dramatic finish to their meeting in Kilmallock. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. The final group match is against Adare on Sunday September 18 at 4.00pm in Askeaton.

JUNIOR A HURLERS: Patrickswell cruised to a comfortable win over Garryspillane. The game was competitive until the 15th minute when Patrickswell led by 0-5 to 0-3 (David Woulfe, Bryan Fitzgerald, Jamie Dillon, Barry Foley and Jonathan McMahon). Over the next 12 minutes, Patrickswell plundered eight unanswered points, with Eoin Harmon notching six scores. The first half ended with an exchange of points and the 'Well were 0-14 to 0-4 ahead.

The second half commenced with two Patrickswell points, but Garryspillane replied with a goal and a point. The lead was now eight points at 0-16 to 1-5. In the last twenty minutes, Patrickswell pummeled Garryspillane with a haul of four goals and twelve points without reply. Eoin Harmon and David Woulfe pocketed a goal & three points each, while Josh Carey scored two goals and a point. Meanwhile, Bryan Fitzgerald added three points and Cian O'Gorman nailed two points. The last group match is v Rathkeale on Saturday September 17 at 3pm in Ballingarry.

ST KIERANS

UNDERAGE: St Kieran's defeated St Senan's by 1-6 to 1-3 in Under 15 football at Coolcappa on Monday September 5. St Kieran's defeated Croom by 4-11 to 1-10 in Under 17 football at Coolcappa on Friday September 9. St Kieran's lost to Blackrock by 1-4 to 0-6 in the County Under 13 Division 3 semi final in Croagh on Saturday September 10.

Team: Callum Madigan, Robbie Guinea, Daithi Hennessy, Cian Greaney, Cian O'Mahony, Alex O'Sullivan, Hugo Mciness, James Hayes 0-3, Ben Hough, Sean Walsh, Michael Lynch 0-3, Conor Donovan, Cillian Greaney, Adam Ward, Ben Gleeson. Subs Joseph Steele, Evan O'Connor.

ROUNDERS: St Kieran's Rounders team were defeated by Sporting Limerick 22-14 in the final of the Munster Intermediate Blitz at Mallow on Sunday September 4. The team are improving and put in a great performance at a higher grade this second season fielding a team.

SOUTH LIBERTIES

CLUB GAMES: Our Senior hurlers just lost out to Mungret last Friday by 1 point, the final score being Mungret 1-24 to South Liberties 2-20. Our Round 5 game will take place on Saturday September 17th in Fedamore at 5pm V Ballybrown so good luck to all. Our U15 Footballers will contest the County 1/4 final next Monday evening September 19th V Monagea in Monagea with a start time of 6.15pm. Wishing the lads and mentors the very best of luck.

FAMILY FUN DAY: Our planned Family Day was postponed last weekend but will now go ahead this coming Sunday September 18th at 2pm.

ALL STAR NOMINATIONS: Congratulations to Barry Nash and all the Limerick nominees for All Stars. An extra special nominee this year is our own Barry Nash for Hurler of the Year along with Diarmaid Byrnes and TJ Reid. Barry has been so consistent all year and we are so proud of his achievements.