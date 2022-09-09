Search

09 Sept 2022

Two key games in round four of the Limerick club hurling championship this Friday evening

Limerick SHC preview

Ahane and Kilmallock renew Limerick SHC rivalry

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

09 Sept 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE are two games in round four of the Limerick senior club hurling championship this Friday evening.

Both games this September 9 have 6pm starts.

In Group One, Ahane and Kilmallock play in Doon, while in Group Two Mungret and South Liberties play in Claughaun.

Champions Kilmallock have won two of the three, while this evening's opponents Ahane are chasing a first win after their opening round draw with Adare.

Kilmallock had 18-points to spare over Adare last weekend. The Balbec did lose Micheal Houlihan to injury in that game but had Kevin O'Donnell and Conor Hanley Clarke among their subs.

Master Graeme Mulcahy and apprentice Shane O'Brien were in fine scoring form - 0-7 for Graeme Mulcahy and 0-5 for Shane O'Brien. Team captain Oisin O'Reilly hit 2-4.

Last weekend Ahane lost by 16-points to Doon - the Castleconnell side battled gamely but conceded five goals.

These sides have met on three occasions across the last five years with Kilmallock winning all - 2020 (6-points), 2019 (5-points) and 2017 (6-points).

Another win for the south Limerick men will confirm their place among the six teams in the knockout stages. Kilmallock have to play Doon in the final round while Ahane play Na Piarsaigh.

In Claughaun is the meeting of Mungret and South Liberties. Neighbours geographically but they don't meet often in competitive fare.

Indeed it's 2009 since their last county championship clash - Liberties winning 1-12 to 1-10 in the Limerick IHC in a season that saw them end their long wait to return back senior. 

Mungret had to wait until this season to get back up senior. The men in red and white beat Kildimo-Pallaskenry in round one but have lost to Ballybrown and Garryspillane since. The Liam Cronin managed side need victory push themselves back into contention for a quarter final spot and more importantly away from relegation issues.

South Liberties have two wins to-date and very much in the hunt for progress in the championship. They play Ballybrown in the final round and victory over Mungret will ensure Brian Ryan's team are still chasing another quarter final spot and promotion up to Group One.

Liberties had a return of 0-10 (6frees) from Hurler of the Year nominee Barry Nash last weekend when defeating Blackrock by one point.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media