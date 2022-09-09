Two key games in round four of the Limerick club hurling championship this Friday evening

THERE are two games in round four of the Limerick senior club hurling championship this Friday evening.

Both games this September 9 have 6pm starts.

In Group One, Ahane and Kilmallock play in Doon, while in Group Two Mungret and South Liberties play in Claughaun.

Champions Kilmallock have won two of the three, while this evening's opponents Ahane are chasing a first win after their opening round draw with Adare.

Kilmallock had 18-points to spare over Adare last weekend. The Balbec did lose Micheal Houlihan to injury in that game but had Kevin O'Donnell and Conor Hanley Clarke among their subs.

Master Graeme Mulcahy and apprentice Shane O'Brien were in fine scoring form - 0-7 for Graeme Mulcahy and 0-5 for Shane O'Brien. Team captain Oisin O'Reilly hit 2-4.

Last weekend Ahane lost by 16-points to Doon - the Castleconnell side battled gamely but conceded five goals.

These sides have met on three occasions across the last five years with Kilmallock winning all - 2020 (6-points), 2019 (5-points) and 2017 (6-points).

Another win for the south Limerick men will confirm their place among the six teams in the knockout stages. Kilmallock have to play Doon in the final round while Ahane play Na Piarsaigh.

In Claughaun is the meeting of Mungret and South Liberties. Neighbours geographically but they don't meet often in competitive fare.

Indeed it's 2009 since their last county championship clash - Liberties winning 1-12 to 1-10 in the Limerick IHC in a season that saw them end their long wait to return back senior.

Mungret had to wait until this season to get back up senior. The men in red and white beat Kildimo-Pallaskenry in round one but have lost to Ballybrown and Garryspillane since. The Liam Cronin managed side need victory push themselves back into contention for a quarter final spot and more importantly away from relegation issues.

South Liberties have two wins to-date and very much in the hunt for progress in the championship. They play Ballybrown in the final round and victory over Mungret will ensure Brian Ryan's team are still chasing another quarter final spot and promotion up to Group One.

Liberties had a return of 0-10 (6frees) from Hurler of the Year nominee Barry Nash last weekend when defeating Blackrock by one point.