The top four tiers of the Limerick club hurling championship take shape after weekend action

FAVOURITES Na Piarsaigh are the first side into the knockout stages of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.

And, the Caherdavin side have advanced into the last six with two games to spare in the group phase.

Na Piarsaigh have to play Adare and Ahane across the next two weekends, which will determine if they are involved in the quarter finals on October 8-10 or advance directly into the semi final a week later.

Champions Kilmallock and 2020 finalists Doon are both hot on the heels of Na Piarsaigh with two wins from three outings. The final round clash of these two could decide who secures one of the two automatic semi final places.

Elsewhere in Section A of the Limerick SHC, Patrickswell now have just one win from three outings. The Well, who are without the injured Cian Lynch, lost by 14-points to Na Piarsaigh over the weekend.

The side in blue and gold face Doon next weekend and they look to kick-start their championship aspirations.

Adare and Ahane suffered heavy weekend defeats to Kilmallock and Doon respectively and remain without a win to-date – they finished level in round one.

Four of the six teams in Section A will reach the knockout stages, with the bottom side automatically relegated to Section B for 2023.

All is to play for in Section B at present after Kildimo-Pallaskenry ended Ballybrown’s unbeaten run on Saturday.

Garryspillane, South Liberties, Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Ballybrown all have two wins and one loss to-date.

Just Blackrock remain without a win.

Round four gets underway on Thursday when Ballybrown will look to get back to winning ways when they play Garryspillane in Caherconlish.

There are two games on Friday evening – in Claughaun is the meeting of Mungret and South Liberties, while Ahane and Kilmallock meet in Doon.

Champions Kilmallock had their free-taker Micheal Houlihan limp off in this weekend’s win over Adare.

There are three games next Saturday. In the afternoon it's a repeat of the 2019 Premier IHC final between Blackrock and Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Ballyagran.

That evening, Na Piarsaigh face Adare in Clarina, while Patrickswell and Doon meet in Kilmallock.

Elsewhere, the race for promotion up to the senior ranks is also gathering pace.

Glenroe are the current table-toppers with three wins and a draw from four outings.

Monaleen are next with three wins and a defeat, while Bruff, Newcastle West and Effin are all well positioned to challenge for one of the four semi finals places.

The third tier of club hurling in Limerick is the County IHC.

Na Piarsaigh and Croagh-Kilfinny top the two groups with 100% records. Bruree, Feohanagh and Granagh-Ballingarry all have two wins to-date, while Murroe-Boher are the only side in the competition without a win after three rounds of action.

In the Limerick Junior A Championship, St Kierans and Patrickswell are the only sides with 100% records, while Crecora-Manister and Killeedy top the other two groups with two wins and a draw to-date.

WEEKEND RESULTS

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Kilmallock 3-26 Adare 0-17

Doon 5-14 Ahane 0-13

Na Piarsaigh 1-23 Patrickswell 0-12

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3

South Liberties 0-23 Blackrock 0-22

Kildimo-Pallaskenry 1-17 Ballybrown 1-16

Garryspillane 2-18 Mungret St Pauls 1-17

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 4

Monaleen 0-24 Bruff 2-17

Newcastle West 1-15 Effin 0-13

Cappamore 2-19 Dromin-Athlacca 0-19

Glenroe 1-17 Knockainey 0-16

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Bruree 3-26 Croom 0-15

Feohanagh 3-14 Caherline 0-16

Na Piarsaigh 315 Murroe-Boher 2-15

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3

Granagh-Ballingarry 3-14 Knockaderry 0-13

Kilmallock 2-12 Pallasgreen 0-12

Croagh-Kilfinny 0-18 Hospital-Herbertstown 0-12

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Dromcollogher-Broadford 2-18 Templeglantine 0-13

Staker Wallace 3-10 Ballybricken-Bohermore 1-16

Crecora-Manister 2-21 Blackrock 2-14

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3

Castletown-Ballyagran 2-22 St Patricks 1-7

Killeedy 1-18 Monagea 1-17

Claughaun 2-19 Ahane 0-8

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3

St Kierans 3-17 Ballybrown 2-7

Mungret St Pauls 0-18 Doon 0-18

Feenagh-Kilmeedy 0-22 Askeaton 0-12

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3

Patrickswell 2-18 Tournafulla 2-15

Rathkeale received walkover from Garryspillane

Old Christians 3-6 Kilteely-Dromkeen 1-9