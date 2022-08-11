Two big derby games in the Limerick Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

THE Lyons of Limerick Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship takes centre stage this weekend in Limerick GAA circles.

There are just the four games down for decision in the county PIHC in a quite weekend of club action across Limerick.

There are two south Limerick derbies this Thursday evening – Dromin-Athlacca v Bruff in Kilmallock and Knockainey v Effin in Hospital.

Neighbours Bruff and Dromin-Athlacca meet for the third successive year in the PIHC – David Reidy’s side in blue won last year but Sean Finn’s side in red won the previous two seasons.

Bruff are coached by former Cork All-Ireland SHC winner Jerry O’Connor, while Dromin-Athlacca have Clare native Ger Hickey at the helm.

While Knockainey and Effin are no strangers to each other in league and divisional action, this is a rare county championship clash. Effin are the newly promoted side into this eight-team championship.

Monaleen and Newcastle West meet on Friday in Mick Neville Park, while on Thursday.

Familiar foes on the football front, it’s 2014 since these sides met in county hurling championship. Back in’14 Monaleen won a quarter final tie enroute to promotion in the county IHC.

On Saturday it’s top against bottom when Cappamore and Glenroe meet in Hospital – two sides that haven’t recent championship history with a 2012 IHC tie their last encounter.

All weekend Premier IHC games are at 6.45pm.

There is no 100% record in this championship with Newcastle West, Bruff and Glenroe recording one win and one draw so far.

Monaleen, Effin and Dromin-Athlacca each have one win, while Knockiney drew with Bruff. That leaves last year’s finalists Cappamore yet to get a positive result.

Ater this weekend, attention switches back to club football championship for the following two weekends.