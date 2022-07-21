In Pictures: John Kiely brings Liam MacCarthy Cup to his native Galbally amid joyous scenes

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely returned to his native Galbally this Wednesday night with the coveted Liam MacCarthy Cup in hand.
Joyous crowds attended in the Galbally GAA grounds as Kiely and the Limerick players and management were introduced to the attendance.
Photographer Keith Wiseman was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
