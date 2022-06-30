Two games this Thursday evening to kick-off the Limerick senior football championship

THERE are two games down for decision this Thursday evening in round one of the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship.

The remaining four round one games will be on Friday evening.

First up are the clashes of Fr Caseys and Oola and St Kierans and Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

The West v East clash of Fr Caseys and Oola takes place in Clarina.

The sides haven't met since the 2018 championship when the Abbeyfeale side were 0-17 to 0-7 winners.

John Colbert remains at the helm of the Abbeyfeale men, while Oola: Kem Downey (manager) and Niall Crowley (coach) are guiding the side in white and red this season.

Both were beaten quarter finalists last season - Fr Caseys losing to Monaleen and Oola losing to Galtee Gaels.

In the Rathkeale club grounds, is the novel meeting of St Kierans and Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

St Kierans are fresh off their county league final appearance where they lost 1-6 to 0-6 to Newcastle West.

The side in green and gold had to fight off relegation worries last season and will want to hit the ground running in 2022.

They face championship debutantes Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

The side coached by Ollie Coffey won the Limerick intermediate championship last season with inter-county men Peter Nash and Tony McCarthy leading the way.

When these teams met in the league back in March, St Kierans were big winners.

Elsewhere, this Thursday evening there are fixtures in the intermediate and junior ranks.

Tickets for all games must be purchased online - details here

THURSDAY JUNE 20 FIXTURES - ALL 7.30

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC

Fr Caseys v Oola in Clarina

St Kierans v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in The Bog Garden

Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC

Pallasgreen v Mungret St Pauls in Claughaun

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC

Ballybrown v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Rhebogue

Athea v Cappagh in Ballyhahill

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Monagea in Dromcollogher