WATCH: Adrian Enright insists knockout stages is Fr Caseys target as Limerick SFC begins

ADRIAN Enright returned to club training in recent weeks with Fr Caseys after a sparkling season with the Limerick senior footballers.
Like his inter-county colleagues he swaps the green and white of Limerick for the blue and white of his Abbeyfeale club for the remainder of the year.
Fr Caseys remain under the management of John Colbert and all are aware that it's 2009 since Fr Caseys last won a game in the knockout stages of the Limerick SFC with long list of near misses.
Ahead of their round one game with Oola this Thursday evening in Clarina, Adrian Enright spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
Oakfield is a residential and mature development ideally situated within walking distance to an abundance of excellent amenities
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.