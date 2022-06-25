Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 24 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 124 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

Junior A Hurling: Our Junior Hurlers have had a bust week, as they started the week with a win over South Liberties in the City/East Junior A Hurling League Final. Full time Ahane 0-22 South Liberties 1-15. They then played the Junior A County Hurling League semi-final on Friday evening in Clarina against Askeaton. After a tough battle the lads came away with the win. Full time score Ahane 4-15 Askeaton 2-18.

National Féile: Wishing our U15 Hurlers the very best of luck as they head to UCD on June 25 to play in the National Féile.

Golf Classic: We held our Annual Golf Classic in Thursday afternoon and Friday in Castletroy Golf Club. We had two great days, with over 60 teams participating. You’ll find all our winners and photos from the day on our social media pages. Huge thank you to all in Castletroy Golf Club for their support and help as always, thanks to everyone who took part and to all our sponsors for their support it is greatly appreciated. Big thank you to our hard-working committee who put in hours of work to ensure that the two days ran smoothly and were enjoyable for everyone.

U9 Football: Our u9 footballers travelled to Kildimo Pallaskenry on Saturday evening for a football blitz. Four matches were played by each team, a great evening of sport. Thanks to our hosts, our coaches, the players and all the parents who travelled.

Fixtures: Junior A County Hurling League: Ahane v South Liberties Saturday June 25th at 7pm, venue to be confirmed. U13 Hurling Div 1: Ahane v Ballybrown Thursday 23rd June at 7pm in Mackey Park

U14 Camogie League: Our U14 girls were unlucky to lose out to a very strong Tournafulla side on Thursday evening in Banogue in the U14 League Final. They were unbeaten throughout their campaign and put together some excellent performances throughout the league.

Limerick U14 Camogie: Well done to Isabelle Collins and Kate O’Connor who both played with Limerick in Waterford at the County Development blitz. Fantastic for the girls and the club to have them on the development squad!

U12 Camogie: Our U12’s welcomed Newcastle West to Mackey Park last Saturday. There were great skills and teamwork on display from both teams! Many thanks to Newcastle West for travelling.

BALLYBROWN

GOLF CLASSIC THANKS: On behalf of the Ballybrown Golf Classic committee I would like to thank Trevor Mann, Gerry Griffin and our Chairman Pat Gavin for giving their whole day yesterday in the clubhouse at Adare golf Club. To Anne Hannan who greeted ever player that came and took their picture.

To Maurice who was our starter and ranger for the day and his helper Charlie. To the crew that put out the signs on Thursday evening and took them up last night all of the above plus David Hannan and our juvenile chairman Richie Quinn. To Padraig Mann and David Flaherty who put so much time into making it a success I thank you all.

I would also like to thank Irish Cement out main sponsor. To all the companies that sponsored tee boxes and greens.

To all players that played without you it wouldn't have been the success it was. A big thank you to Adare Golf club for giving us their course for the day it was in fantastic condition. To their chef and his staff, a big thank you for the food they served. To our own bar staff under the guidance of Tim for giving us a great night back at the club house. Lastly to all that sold tickets for raffle again thank you. With a bit of luck there will be another committee to take on this great event and drive it even further. Denis O’Neill

Golf Classic Winners: Huge Congratulations to our Worthy Golf Classic Winners: First Place Cian, Ethan & Sean. Second Place - Joey O'Brien team. Third Place - Jim O'Farrell team. Fourth place - Ollie Coughlan Team. Nearest Pin - Luigi Orlandi. Longest Drive - Ethan Keyes.

Golf Classic Raffle Results: JP McManus Pro Am Cap - Declan Toomey, 4 Ball Carne Golf Club Co. Mayo - Eamon Lyons, 4 Ball Shannon Golf Club - Nigel Kelly, Fine Wine Hamper - Michael O'Riordan, Golf Bag - John Leenane, Limerick Hurling Team Framed Picture - Carol Hayes, 4 Ball Adare Manor Golf Club - Damien Shanahan, 4 Ball Charleville Golf Club - Michael O'Riordan, Limerick Clock - Pat Gavin, Butlers Chocolates - Frankie Coughlan, Ladies Gift Set - Joanne Coote, Ladies Gift Set - Sarah Redmond. Many Many thanks to everyone who sponsored a prize and to all who bought raffle tickets.

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

Club Lotto: The club Lotto stands at €2,900. The next draw is Monday night the 20th June in the club house. The numbers drawn were 6,13,14,15 - Congratulations to Jane Hickey, Michelle Woulfe, Deirdre O’Neill & Catherine Pratt who won in the lucky dips. Remember tickets can be bought from usual outlets throughout the parish and online. The club would like to thank all for their continued support.

Junior A Football League: On Thursday last, all roads led to Mackey Park for the semi-final of the County Junior A Football League and the meeting of Bally and Mungret St.Pauls.

In a lacklustre first half which saw the 2pts a piece scored in the first 29min, and just before the whistle was blown to end proceedings, Bally were awarded a penalty after a foul in the box. Jack Cross stepped up and dispatched the ball to the back of the net, this was to be the last action of the half as bally went in at the break with a 3pt lead.

The lads hit the ground running at the start of the second half with a couple of points off the mark from Paul Martin and Jack Cross to further extend our lead. Mungret hit back with a couple of points of their own to leave the game poised nicely at 1:06-0:06 at the midway point in the second half.

After 16min, Mungret were reduced to 14 men after their No.12 received a black card for a foul on Jack Owens, Jack Owens made the most of the numerical advantage as he found himself in front of the Mungret goal on 2 occasion, and popped the ball over the bar on both occasions.

Jack Cross and Paul Martin scored further points to extend our lead and put some daylight between the teams. In the closing stages, Mungrets “never say die attitude” played dividend as the found the net ,but it was a case of too little too late as he game finished B/B 1:12-1:07 Mungret to see Bally win by 5pts

Upcoming Fixtures: Bon Secours Intermediate Hurling League County Semi Final: Ballybricken/Bohermore GAA V Tournafulla GAA 7:00pm in Mick Neville Park. County Junior A Football League Final: Ballybricken/Bohermore GAA v Camogue Rovers GAA at 7pm in Knocklong.

BRUFF

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks Lotto Jackpot. The numbers drawn were 8, 10, 12 and 20. The Lucky Dip winners were €50 Colette Butler and 20 went to each of the following: Anthony Manning, Caroline Farrell, Evelyn Hogan, Angela Nicholas, Adge Bulfin, Patricia Coll, Celine Barrett, Mary McNamara and Brendan Collins. This week the Jackpot is €20,000! Thank you for your continued support.

Bord na nOg Fixtures: 23/06/2022 Throw in 7pm U13 hurlers versus Adare in Adare. 24/06/2022 Throw in 6.45pm U9 hurlers versus Knockainey in Bruff. 25/06/2022 Throw in 10.30am U7 hurlers versus Kilmallock in Bruff. 25/06/2022 Throw in 12pm U12 hurlers versus Coshlea Gaels in Bruff. 28/06/2022 Throw in 6.45pm U11 footballers versus Ballybrown in Bruff. 29/06/2022 Throw in 7pm U17 footballers versus Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore in Bruff.

Cúl Camp:Cúl Camp returns to Bruff from Monday, the 27th June to Friday, the 1st July. A fun filled week for primary school boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 13. A limited number of spaces available.

CAHERLINE

CLUB LOTTO: No jackpot winner - numbers drawn were 1, 2, 7 & 26. Lucky dip winners were Paudie O'Keeffe, Ger Coffey, Marie Lenihan, Neil, Caoimhe & Christine c/o The Tower and Nora McKenna. Next week’s jackpot will be €7,300 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live. As always, we appreciate everyone's support.

FIXTURES: Thursday June 23rd, our U-13's travel to Banogue to play Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue, throw-in there at 7pm. On Saturday June 25th, our U-7's welcome Mungret at 10:30am.

CÚL CAMP 2022: Reminder that the Cúl Camp in Caherline Gaa will take place from Monday June 27th - Friday July 1st from 10.00am to 2.00pm each day. Our camp supervisor this year is Sean McKenna. Please note that ALL camp bookings are online only, and NO WALK UPS are allowed.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The June CLUB Limerick Draw will take place next Saturday morning, June 25th, with the Exclusive Star Prize of an Outback Jupiter (Red) 4 Burner Hybrid BBQ. 1st Prize €10,000 with 28 other cash prizes to give away entry only €10 per month, with 7 draws remaining in 2022.

CAMOGUE ROVERS

FIXTURES: Thursday night June 23rd the footballers will contest the County Junior League Final against Ballybricken/Bohermore in Knocklong at 7 PM. All support would be appreciated. Keep an eye on facebook and the newspaper for further details. Please support the team if you can.

Results: Our footballers won the County Junior League Semi Final on Saturday evening against Granagh Ballingarry on a scoreline of 3-10 to 11 pts. Thanks to all supporters on the night.

FUNDRAISER: The club will host a Table Quiz and Monster Raffle on Friday July 8th in the Community Centre. Any sponsorship would be appreciated. More details next week

Field: Can all groups using the field please clean up water bottles.

Dogs: While the field and walkway is open to the public and we welcome walkers and exercisers, it is not a play ground for dogs. Dogs need to be walked on a lead at all times and all dog litter should be removed and taken away. This is currently a health hazard to all people who are using the field. Thanks Camogue Rovers.

Gear: The O'Neills website has some very nice club gear available, simply google Camogue Rovers O'Neill's to access the site.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

Limerick: All roads now lead to Croke Park as it is now confirmed that Limerick will face Galway in the All Ireland Hurling Senior Championship Semi Final. This is fixed for Sunday July 3rd with a 3.30pm throw in. Best of luck to David Reidy and all involved.

Club Limerick Draw: Club Limerick Draw continues, and entering this draw could not be easier. You can contact committee members Ian Kelleher, Michael Carmody Rathcannon, John Murphy Dromin, or Ann Breen Athlacca. When you enter this draw, 50% of entry money is returned directly to Club to help maintain and promote the GAA at all levels. Not only that, you also have a chance to win €10,000. This month. Thank you to all who have joined already and Best of Luck to all

Fixtures: Friday June 24th Glenroe V Dromin Athlacca U9s with a 6.45pm throw in. Saturday June 25th sees our U7s Hurling team travel to Knockainey.

FR CASEYS

Upcoming Fixtures: U19 County Championship Fr. Caseys Vs Monaleen – Friday June 24th in Abbeyfeale at 7.30pm; U17 County Championship Fr. Caseys Vs Oola – Wednesday June 29th in Abbeyfeale at 7.00pm; Senior County Championship Fr. Caseys Vs Oola – Thursday June 30th in Croagh at 7.30pm; Intermediate County Championship Fr. Caseys Vs Drom/Broadford – Friday July 1st in Tournafulla at 7.30pm.

LOTTO: Fr. Casey’s Club Lotto continued on Tuesday June 14th with a Jackpot of €19,400 up for grabs. The numbers drawn were 4, 12 & 20 with the bonus ball 10. There was no Jackpot winner but we did have three Match 2 plus Bonus winners. The Jackpot now increases to €19,600. Match 2 plus Bonus Winners: Karen Mangan €50 (Promoter: Online), Neil McGrath €50 (Promoter: Online), Jackie Joe O’Donnell €50 (Promoter: Square Sales). The lucky dip winners were as follows: Sheila Harnett €30 (Promoter: Yearly), Sean Scannell €30 (Promoter: Square Sales), Jimmy McCoy €30 (Promoter: Mary Lane).

FEDAMORE

Senior Hurling Tournament: Fedamore GAA are delighted to launch their inaugural Senior Hurling Tournament on Sunday June 26th at the GAA field. We can't wait to welcome Glen Rovers of Cork, Cappataggle of Galway, Coolderry of Offaly and neighbours Patrickswell!

All four teams are playing for the W.P. Clifford Cup, 9th president of the GAA (1926-1928) and former Fedamore man. This promises to be a great parish day out and we look forward to welcoming the whole community and the hurling people of Limerick and beyond! We will have music, barbecue and some special guests on the day. First game is at 12pm. Entry €10. Please keep an eye on our social media for further updates.

Lotto: There was no winner of our jackpot which is now worth €1,700. This weeks numbers were: 1, 20, 27, 28. The lucky dip winners of €25 each were Hugh O Donnell c/o Johnny McMahon, Danielle Coleman (Online), Johnny McMahon and Bridget O Callaghan. Next week's draw will take place in Kirby's on Sunday 26th after the hurling tournament. Thanks for your support.

GALTEE GAELS

SFC: The first round of the county senior football championship have been announced. Galtee Gaels will play Adare in Kilfinane on Friday night July 1 at 7:30 pm Galtee Gaels went down to the same opposition in last years semi-final.

Last years Championship were rescheduled due to Covid. This year seen the return of two groups of six giving each team five Round Robin games with three teams progressing to the knockout stages. The second round games will take place the following weekend.

Club na nÓg: Cùl Camp remains open to registration but they are limited places available this year the camp will take place between the 11th and 15th of July the camp will run from 10 am to 2 pm each day. All bookings are online only, online bookings will close at lunchtime on Friday, the 8th of July.

U15: The under fifteen team were away to Ballylanders in the Championships on Wednesday night last. They had to give way to much stronger Ballylanders team. They now have to win their next game to remain in contention for the knock out stages.

GOLF CLASSIC: Golf classic winners: Men’s longest drive Sean long. Women’s longest drive Caoimhe Clancy. Closest to the pin, Patrick Hennessey. Non-GUI 1st Leo Walsh, Tom O Brien and John Hayes. 2nd Ballygiblin GAA Jack Blackburn, Joseph O’Sullivan and Joe O’Sullivan 3rd Dan McCarthy, Miah Aherne and Kieran Walsh. GUI: 1st James Doherty, Paudie Leany and Barry O Shaughnessy. (Kilfinnane GAA) 2nd Noel Flynn 3rd John Brooks, Rory McMahon, Bob and Tommie Childs. 5th Clement Leonard James O Riordon and Shauna Geary.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

Club Lotto: Our club lotto continues weekly every Monday night. Our next draw will take place in O Neills on Monday June 20th.Last week’s numbers were 6, 14, 17, 21. Unfortunately, we had no jackpot winner however our lucky dip winners 5 x €20 were Peg Carmody, Ada Sherin, Joe Carmody all Hospital, Ursula Ryan,Lodge, James Flynn,Kilteely. Sellers Prize Wrights. Next jackpot is now €10,000. Tickets can be purchased in local shops from any committee member or online link available on our Facebook page. One line costs €2 or you can avail of the special offer of 3 lines for €5. All support is greatly appreciated.

Club Limerick Draw: The Club Limerick Draw for 2022 continues every month. Contact Pat Foley our draw co-ordinator on 086 8593838 to join the draw

Condolence. Sincere sympathy to the Lyons family, Glenview Drive on the sad passing of Kay. May she rest in peace. Sincere sympathy to the Power family, Herbertstown on the sad passing of Martina. May she rest in peace.

Fixtures: U13 Hurling Championship at home to Monaleen June 23rd 7pm.

Results: U13 Football Championship Bruff 3.06 H/H 2.08.

Anthony Baggott Cup: There was a great day of hurling in Herbertstown on Thursday last as Herbertstown NS host the Anthony Baggott Cup tournament. Joining the hosts were Hospital NS, Knockainey NS & Caherline NS. Congratulations to Knockainey NS who held off a very strong challenge from Herbertstown NS to win the final.

Harry Greensmyth Cup: Herbertstown NS played Knockainey NS on Friday last in a very exciting game with the pupils of 3rd & 4th class showcasing their skills and for many it was their first game for their schools. Herbertstown NS had a narrow victory to win the Harry Greensmyth Cup.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Best of luck to all pupils and teachers heading off on their summer holidays this week. The club has been delighted to support our local schools again this year with the purchase of playing equipment. Huge thanks to Sean O’Dea and James O’Regan who since March have given up their time to provide close to 50 hours of GAA coaching to pupils of Kilteely NS and Cloverfield NS. Enjoy the holidays all and keep up the practice.

WALKWAY: Reminder of our walkway around the gaa pitch available for your leisure and a safe space to go for a stroll.

LOTTO: For 13th June 2022, Numbers drawn: 2,5,23,25. No winner. Lucky Dips: Paddy O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Adrienne O’Sullivan, Gerry Purcell. Sellers Prize: Noreen Ahern. Jackpot: €2,900. Tickets are on sale for just €2 at Noreen's Shop in Kilteely, Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members. Best of luck to everyone buying tickets and thanks for your continued support.

COMMUNITY MUSIC FESTIVAL: Line up for Kilteely/Dromkeen Festival Music Weekend July 23rd and July 24th. Saturday July 23rd - 4pm Junior and adult fancy dress. Amazing prizes for both Adult and junior so please do enter. 5pm to 7pm The Rogues street band. 9.30pm Chain Reaction in Aherns lounge and Bar (€5 cover charge). Sunday July 24th - 3pm to 6pm Street dancing with The Barry's Band. 6.30pm to 9pm Street music with Thays Remedy. 9.30pm to 12.30 DJ Derek in Aherns lounge and bar. Please keep the dates free and join us. Great to all get back together again after so much isolation.

KILMALLOCK



GAA Membership: Membership is still open but no voting rights at the AGM. Contact Thomas Donegan 087 393 4631 or Kevin Staunton 087 151 7544.

Club Limerick Draw: The Club Limerick Draw is still open to join with a chance to win €10,000 every month and many more prizes. Contact Jim Flynn 087 195 7262 or John O’Donnell 087 964 7549.

Kilmallock GAA Club Gear: All Kilmallock GAA gear is now available on www.oneills.com

Senior Hurling Tournament: Kilmallock 0-11 Bennets Bridge 0-12: Shield Final; Kilmallock 0-10 Ballygunner 1-14.

KNOCKADERRY

WIN A DREAM HOLIDAY: Feeling lucky? Well if you are Knockaderry GAA & Camogie club have the draw for you! This autumn one lucky person will win themselves a holiday voucher to the value of €10,000. Have you ever dreamed of taking the family to Disneyland, of visiting the sites across ancient Europe, of travelling along the trails in South America and into the Amazon or maybe just simply catch up with family and friends in Australia or New Zealand, well the WIN A DREAM HOLIDAY draw could very well make all that happen!

Speaking at the launch on Friday evening last in the Halla Beag, Knockaderry, the local camogie club chairperson Orla Ambrose was keen to point out that "the winner of the top prize could travel to near any destination in the world in what would undoubtedly be a life changing holiday". Aptly called the WIN A DREAM HOLIDAY, the draw says exactly what it is about with the top prize being a €10,000 holiday voucher from Ace Travel, NCW and all tickets purchased on or before July 13th will be in with an extra chance of winning 2 All Ireland Hurling final tickets and a cash amount in our early bird draw.

All proceeds from the draw will go towards the new playing facilities development work at Knockaderry GAA grounds.

Chairperson of the clubs development committee, Ted Danaher, outlined what exactly the club is proposing to do "We plan to erect a 40 x 45metre hurling wall, fully floodlit and fenced with an all weather playing surface at the entrance to our grounds while also developing a public access walkway that stretches over 1km on our pitches perimeter. It means we have to move our current playing pitch upwards about 30 yards so that we will have ample space, this is just phase one, we have other development plans down the road'.

MONALEEN

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday June 16th with the jackpot standing at €14,400. The numbers drawn were 2, 13, 27 and 28. Lucky Dip winners were S.Costello (Bloomfield), D.Foley (Mulcair Drive), P.Tighe (Beechwood) and T.Malone (c/o The Hurlers)Thank you for your continued support.

SUMMER RAFFLE: We have organised a raffle for a pair of superb Stand Tickets for this years All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final on Sunday the 17th of July. The raffle will take place 9pm on Saturday July 9th in Monaleen GAA Clubhouse. Tickets are €10 each and can be purchased online at www.idonate.ie/raffle/MonaleenGAA

MONALEEN SENIOR FIXTURES: Fri 24th June u19 Football Championship Fr.Caseys V Monaleen Fr.Caseys 19:30

Tue 28th June u19 Hurling Championship Bruff V Monaleen Bruff 19:30

MONALEEN BORD NA NOG RESULTS: U13 Football Division 1 Adare 1:4 Monaleen 3:7

U13 Football Division 2A South Liberties 4:7 Monaleen 2:3

U13 Football Division 3A Monaleen 8:9 Claughan 0:1

U15 Football Division 1B Ahane 3:3 Monaleen 6:11

MONALEEN BORD NA NOG FIXTURES: Thurs 24th June u13 Hurling Division 1 Hospital Herbertstown v Monaleen St. Johns Park 18:45

Thurs 23rd June u13 Hurling Division 2 Killeddy Tournafulla v Monaleen Tournafulla 19:00

SUMMER CAMPS: 50 extra spaces have been made available to our summer camps. Book now to avoid disappointment. Monaleen GAA run hurling camp July 6th to July 8th. Monaleen GAA run football camp July 13th to July 15th

U10 Hurlers: Well done to our u10 hurlers who won the annual Naas u10 Hurling Tournament last weekend. Our 2 teams acquitted themselves brilliantly against top class opposition.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

LIMERICK: U15 Footballers were out at the weekend with two teams and both achieving a win over Wicklow. Well done to Conor Mangan, Rory Mullins, Conor O’Lonaigh and Liam Ahern who were playing. Dermot Earley Football tournament Results: Limerick team1 2-8 Wicklow team1 0-7 Limerick team2 4-9 Wicklow team2 1-10. There was a special appearance on Saturday evening in Mungret St Pauls as a Kerry and Laois masters football match was played. This was an enjoyable game made even more special when we had our own Junior Footballer, Noel Kelly take to the pitch in the Kerry jersey. Kerry took the win with ease in the end.

SCHOOL: Congratulations to St. Nessans U-13 hurlers on their Sheild win over Milford last week. There was a challenge hurling match between St. Pauls and Patrickswell national schools. We had players on both teams with the game ending in a draw. Well done to all our players who have represented their schools during the year.

CAMOGIE: The Limerick Camogie team headed to Cappamore on Saturday to meet Offally camogie in the GlenDimplex All Ireland Round 3. Ailbhe Larkin and Aoife Morrissey along with their team mates were delighted to come away with their first win after a ding-dong tussle that could have gone either way, to give themselves a chance of reaching the final six. It was a notable turnaround for Limerick, given that the Faithful women had banished them to Division 2 of the National League with a loss two months ago. Full time score: Limerick 0-11 Offally 0-9

U8 AND U10 CAMOGIE: This was a busy week for our U8S & 10s, with the first of Limerick Camogies county blitzes kicking off. They had over 20 clubs participating in what was a very enjoyable and fun weekend of camogie. 300 girls from across Limerick clubs showed off their brilliant skills and enthusiasm as they wore their club colours with great pride and passion. And we are delighted to say that the red and white of #MSPCamogie was well represented by our U10 crew, both in Ahane on Thursday night and then Caherelly (St Ailbes) on Monday night. And our U8s on home ground! Well done girls!!

U14 CAMOGIE: Our U14s headed to Martinstown on Tuesday to take on Kilmallock Camogie. They put up a great performance but were unlucky to loose out by a couple of scores in the end. Keep up the good work! "Tesco Camán 2 Croker 2022"- August 16th, Croke Park Is aimed at U12 Camogie teams and is part of the wider Gaelic Games Go Games Activity Days Schedule. And Mungret St Pauls Camogie are DELIGHTED to announce that we are one of the lucky clubs chosen to take part on the day out of 400 applications!! We cant wait to hit Croke Park on August 16th!! Details to follow in the coming weeks!

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 2-14 Feenagh Kilmeedy 1-7. On Monday 13 June 2022 our Junior Footballers travelled to Kilbreedy to play the County Intermediate Football League Semi Final. A Great game unfolded for the supporters as Mungret St. Pauls edged in front but it was the younger legs on the pitch that pushed it through to the fantastic finish.

U13 FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 2-6 St. Kierans 0-7. On Thursday 16 June 2022 our younger U-13 team playing in Division 3 took the journey to St. Kierans where they took on the hosts this was a tight enough game as both sides are high up on the table after 5 games. This was a showcase of skill throughout with 2 strong goals from Mungret St. Pauls it was these that made the difference in the final score. Well done to our players and coaches. Mungret St. Pauls 4-3 Ballybrown 1-4. On Sunday 19 June 2022 our older team welcomed neighbours to the senior pitch. Mungret St. Pauls held the play book for most of this game but with a lot of wides in the first half and the aid of a strong breeze they could have distanced themselves more as Ballybrown came back stronger in the second half but Mungret St. Pauls kept the pressure on and secured a good win.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 1-7 Ballybricken Bohermore 1-12. On Thursday 16 June 2022 our junior football team travelled to Ahane to play Ballybricken Bohermore in the County Junior A Football Semi Final, it was a low scoring first half, with only 2 points each but Ballybricken Bohermore were awarded a penalty at the end of the first half to give them the lead with the goal. Ballybricken Bohermore were quick to score again at the restart adding on 3 points before Mungret St. Pauls replied with three unreplied points to bring it back to goal separating both sides. Into the final quarter Mungret St. Pauls saw themselves down to 14 men for ten minutes and Ballybricken Bohermore hit hard with four points. Back to the full team Mungret St. Pauls struck the net bringing it to a four point game but it was too little too late as on the final kick of the ball Ballybricken Bohermore move it to five points between them giving them the win.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 1-13 Croom 3-9. On Friday 17 June 2022 our Junior footballers and Croom met in Na Piarsaigh for the County Intermediate Football League Final. See full match report elsehwere in sports section.

NA PIARSAIGH

ALL IRELAND SEMI FINAL: Please note tickets will go on sale from 3pm today on Ticketmaster for the Limerick v Galway All Ireland Senior Hurling Semi Final. Ticket prices are as follows: Family Tickets, Student & OAP are only facilitated in the Cusack/Davin Stand - €45 OAP/Student, €10 Juvenile and €50 Adult. No Group tickets available.Hogan Stand Adult Tickets - €50, Terrace - €35

LOTTO: The weekly lotto jackpot now stands at €2700. The numbers last week were 15, 24, 26, 29. The lucky dip winners were Margaret McNamara, Diarmuid Haugh and Pat Spaight. Sellers prize went to Lynn Kelly and house draw to Keith Lancaster

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The 4th draw takes place on Saturday 25th on the Limerick Live 95fm sports show. If you haven't yet bought a ticket do so today through our website at www.napiarsaighgaa.com

SUMMER CAMP: Our annual summer camps will be held over 2 weeks commencing on Monday 4th July through Friday 8th July and week 2 beginning on July 11th through to Friday 15th inclusive. The price per child is €70 with special family and multiple-week discounts. It is guaranteed an action-packed fun-filled and enjoyable week, learning the skills of the game whilst having fun while doing it. Register today on www.clubforce.com or through our website at www. napiarsaighgaa.com

NEWS: A good win for our Under 13 footballers who traveled to Glin to take on the locals. They ran out winners on a 4-7 to 0-2 score line. Our Junior B hurler's good run came to an end also when they lost out to Glenroe in the County League semi-final on a 3-14 to 2-14 score line. Hard luck to the Na Piarsaigh lads who represented their school JFK in the final of the Olo Cup last week. Unfortunately, they met a very strong Ballybrown side on the day but the lads fought hard to the bitter end.

BINGO: The weekly bingo takes place each Tuesday evening at 8pm. Doors open from 7.30pm. Bring a friend and have the craic. Snowball jackpot is at €2100 in 50 numbers or less

OOLA

GAA Monthly Meeting: Meeting on Wednesday 22nd in Community centre at 8 pm. All are welcome to attend.

Senior Football Fixture: Oola play Fr.Casey's in the first round of the Irish Wire products Ltd,Senior football championship on Thursday June 30th at 7.30pm in Croagh.

G4M&O: The Mothers & Others travelled to Mallow on Saturday last to take part in the Munster LGFA G4M&O blitz in which clubs from all over Munster participated.Well done ladies.

Split the Pot: This week's winner was Bob Purcell who bought his envelope in Bleisce Barbers, Doon. Congratulations Bob €501. Envelopes are available at The Post office & Gala ,Londis in Oola, Neily's and Hogans bars ,Blesice Barbers Doon, Supermacs in Tipperary town and online subscription also available on Oola GAA website. Next week's SPLIT THE POT will be in Neily's bar. Thank you for your continued support with Split the Pot. With the field development going full steam ahead this is an invaluable source of income for the club.

PALLASGREEN

PALLASGREEN GAA LOTTO: No winner Monday June 13th draw. Numbers drawn were: 2,7,14,25. Lucky dips: Richard O’Doherty, Lar Gammell, Teresa Ryan, Mickey Gammell, Chrissie O’Dwyer. Lotto is now online, please see Facebook page for further details. Also Support the local club & join the CLUB Limerick Draw 2022

KNOCKANE GAA LOTTO: No winner Monday June 13th draw. Numbers drawn were: 2,5,23,25. Lucky Dips: Paddy O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Adrienne O’Sullivan, Gerry Purcell. Sellers Prize: Noreen Ahern.

FOOTBALL DRAWS MADE: The intermediate football championship draws were made recently and the following are as follows; Group 2 30/06/22 Pallas V Mungret St Pauls in Claughaun 7.30pm. 08/07/22 V Gerald Griffins in Croagh 7.30pm

DEVELOPMENT DRAW: The development draw has commenced but you can still join for the remaining months by contacting club secretary Margo Greene or log onto www.clublimerick.ie/draw.You can win €10,000 every month plus some fantastic prizes including exclusive Star Prizes. When joining 50% of your money goes directly to the club and the remaining 50% goes supporting our county teams.

PATRICKSWELL

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: June's draw will be held on Saturday June 25. Each month, the first prize is €10,000 and there are thirty prizes per month in total. June's exclusive prize is an Outback Jupiter (Red) 4 Burner Hybrid Barbecue. There are a number of ways to play. Anyone can purchase their membership online at www.clublimerick.ie/draw and choose from the three options of i) the €100 annual payment or ii) Pay As You Go (as many months as you wish) or iii) a monthly €8.33 Direct Debit. Remember to pick "Patrickswell" as your club of choice. Similarly, you can also play via the club. Please contact your local promoter or Seamus O'Riordan at 087-2869175.

CLUB LOTTO: The Club Lotto draw on Monday June 13 was not won. The numbers drawn were 5, 9, 19 and 29. The bonus number was 1. The €100 Lucky Dip was won by Danielle O'Brien and the €20 prizes were claimed by Mary Burke, Jim McNamara, Bryan Griffin, Joe Mann and Margaret Dundon. This week's jackpot is €15,800.

ST KIERANS

LEAGUE FINAL: St Kieran's lost to Granagh/Ballingarry 1-13 to 2-9 in the West Junior B Football League final played at Mick Neville Park Rathkeale on Monday June 13. The teams were level 1-4 to 0-7 at half time. TEAM: Ray Noonan, Michael Murphy, Cillian Heffernan, John O'Connor, Mike Upton, Anthony Mullins, Dan Geraghty, Mike Flynn 0-1 Sean Ryan, Liam Upton, Adam Lacey, Brian Crowley 1-3, Conor Woulfe 0-1, John Doyle, Anthony Molyneaux 1-2. Subs Pa O'Sullivan 0-2, Aengus Gannon, Michael Steele, Brian O'Neill, Ian Mackessy, Cillian Ambrose.

CAMOGIE NEWS: St Kieran's under 8 camogie team competed in a blitz in Adare on Saturday June 11.The fledgling club played their first matches against Adare, Ahane and Patrickswell and well done to all involved.

COUNTY: Darragh Treacy was ever present with Limerick senior football team this year. He played in all 14 matches. Liam Kennedy and John Hayes made one appearance each.

SOUTH LIBERTIES

Club Competitions: Hard Luck to our Seniors, who after beating Murroe Boher in the City East Hurling League semi-final last week on a score line of S/L 1-23 to M/B 1-17, they ultimately lost out to a stronger Cappamore side on Friday evening June 17th. Best wishes now to the team and management for the Championship.

UNDERAGE: Our U13 footballers lost out to Kildimo on Tuesday June 14th but went on to beat Monaleen on Thursday winning 4-07 to 2-03. Our U15 Hurlers had a resounding win on Sunday June 19th at home in Dooley Park against Glenrue despite missing a good few lads, so well done coaches and team. Our U9’S were also busy playing Ballybrown away last week.

Legends Golf Classic: Our hugely popular Legends Golf Classic takes place on Friday June 24th in Ballyneety Golf Club and promises to be another super day and night out. Be sure to call up and support our raffle, with some great prizes on offer and help support South Liberties GAA.

ST BRIGIDS LADIES FOOTBALL

WELL DONE: Well done to our U6’s and U8’s who played great football against Ahane last Wednesday night. Our U10’s had a great contest with Pallas Also last Wednesday night. Well done girls.

G4M&O: Our mothers and others headed to Mallow at the weekend to take part in the Munster blitz. The ladies had a great day out playing some great football.

Fixtures: Wednesday June 22nd Limerick seniors Ladies football v New York in Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm. Wednesday June 29th Limerick U16’s All Ireland Semi Final v Armagh time and venue TBC. Wednesday June 29th U6’s and U8’s final round v Monaleen in Monaleen

Limerick: Best of luck to Sarah O Sullivan, Kevin Boyle, Rosaleen Creamer and Sean Kiely in the second round of the Junior Championship against New York on Wednesday June 22nd at 7:30pm in TUS Gaelic Grounds.

U16: Best of luck to Clodagh Real and Lauren O Shea who are part of the Limerick U16 squad who play Armagh in the All Ireland Semi Final on Wednesday June 29th time and venue TBC.

ST PATRICKS

Bord na nOg: Big well done to St Patrick's Under 13 football team who had another fine performance when travelling to Askeaton and keeping their excellent championship run going, winning by five points in West Limerick. Great credit to the team and management.

St Patrick's U11 football team had a blitz against Kildimo/Pallaskenry this week, playing fantastic football throughout.

U7 Hurling: Friday nights hurling continued for the U5s and U7s this week and the club must say a big thank you to Regeneron who kindly sponsored a new set of jerseys for this group and to Ahmed Djeghader for organising, very much appreciated.

U15 Hurling: Our U15 hurling team travelled to Pallaskenry for their latest championship game and despite losing to a very good Kildimo/Pallaskenry can be proud of a battling performance and some fine performances throughout.

Team:Robert McNamara, Eoin McNamara,Aidan Hannan, TJ Power,Christopher Hickey,Ryan O Keefe(1-4) David Kidney,

Leon McMahon (1-0), Phillipe Bienart,Josh Campbell, Kieran Walsh, Rhys Waters,Rhian Kenny, Oliver Crzkow, Callum O Keefe,Richard Bussoli.

Girls Gaelic Football: St Patrick's was a hive of football activity on Thursday evening, both the U10s and U12s were in action. The U12s played three games against St Ailbes and the U10s also played three games against Mungret. It was a fabulous evening and the girls did not disappoint with the skills they displayed. All coaches are

delighted with the progress being made. Many thanks to St Ailbes & Mungret.

Congratulations Shay: Congratulations to the great Shay McCarthy who has been selected for the Ireland U20 Summer Series Squad. Well done Shay we are all very proud of you.