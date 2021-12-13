Virtual hammer falls at close to €1m as eight bidders vie for 73.5 acres of Clare land

PAT Considine Auctioneers of Kilrush, Co. Clare in partnership with IAM Sold Property Auctions successfully concluded the sale of a 73.5 acre residential farm at Tulla, Co. Clare.

The selling agents reported strong interest in the lead up to the scheduled online auction from local interest and from further afield.

David Considine, of Pat Considine Auctioneers, commented: “We are delighted for the local buyer who secured this fine holding beating off competition from eight other registered bidders. It is a fantastic residential farm in one block, and we have no doubt it will stand the new owner well. We were delighted to secure a great result for our client with just under a 4-week turnaround from listing to the successful auction date”.

The online auction took place via IAM Sold’s online auction platform at noon on December 1. With the bidding window opening for a 30-minute period, bidding started at 12:14 with an opening bid of €750,000. The auction platform extends back to 2 minutes remaining for every bid placed in the final 2 minutes of the auction clock. 45 bids later at 12.56 the winning bid of €985,000 was placed by a local farmer with the virtual hammer confirming a successful sale at €235,000 above the starting bid price of €750,000.

Patrick Convey, of IAM Sold Property Auctions, said the success of their auctions is down to the large marketing campaigns they undertake while also working in close partnership with our local partner auctioneer.

IAM Sold Property Auctions have now confirmed 10 online auction dates for 2022, with the first to take place on February 3. Further information available from Pat Considine Auctioneers on 065 9051102 or IAM Sold on 021 234 9696, www.iamsold.ie