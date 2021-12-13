Search

13 Dec 2021

Virtual hammer falls at close to €1m as eight bidders vie for 73.5 acres of Clare land

Virtual hammer falls at close to €1m as eight bidders vie for 73.5 acres of Clare land

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

PAT Considine Auctioneers of Kilrush, Co. Clare in partnership with IAM Sold Property Auctions successfully concluded the sale of a 73.5 acre residential farm at Tulla, Co. Clare.

The selling agents reported strong interest in the lead up to the scheduled online auction from local interest and from further afield.

David Considine, of Pat Considine Auctioneers, commented: “We are delighted for the local buyer who secured this fine holding beating off competition from eight other registered bidders. It is a fantastic residential farm in one block, and we have no doubt it will stand the new owner well. We were delighted to secure a great result for our client with just under a 4-week turnaround from listing to the successful auction date”.

The online auction took place via IAM Sold’s online auction platform at noon on December 1. With the bidding window opening for a 30-minute period, bidding started at 12:14 with an opening bid of €750,000. The auction platform extends back to 2 minutes remaining for every bid placed in the final 2 minutes of the auction clock. 45 bids later at 12.56 the winning bid of €985,000 was placed by a local farmer with the virtual hammer confirming a successful sale at €235,000 above the starting bid price of €750,000.

Patrick Convey, of IAM Sold Property Auctions, said the success of their auctions is down to the large marketing campaigns they undertake while also working in close partnership with our local partner auctioneer.

IAM Sold Property Auctions have now confirmed 10 online auction dates for 2022, with the first to take place on February 3. Further information available from Pat Considine Auctioneers on 065 9051102 or IAM Sold on 021 234 9696, www.iamsold.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media