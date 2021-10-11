Limerick schools celebrate Green Flag success

Green Schools Manager Cathy Baxter and Green-Schools Officer Claire McDonald. at one of the virtual awards ceremonies
NEARLY two dozen schools from Limerick have been awarded the Green Flag for their dedication to sustainability and protecting their environment.
The awards, across a number of different themes, were announced at a virtual ceremony due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.
More than 500 schools across Ireland, including 23 in Limerick, were awarded Green Flags including 33 schools that have been awarded the Green Flag for the first time.
Green-Schools is an environmental management programme for schools which focuses on themes including Litter and Waste; Energy; Water; Travel; Biodiversity; Global Citizenship and Marine Environment.
Cathy Baxter, manager of the initiative, has congratulated each of the 526 schools who received a Green Flag: "We know that you have all been working incredibly hard in your schools over the last year and you continued to find innovative ways to keep the programme going during school closures and social distancing. You managed to have outdoor Committee meetings, online workshops and attending online webinars to keep up to date, so thank you," she said.
Successful schools were invited to one of six online award ceremonies which took place over a number of days last week. The final ceremony for the Water theme will take place this Thursday.
At the ceremonies schools enjoyed activities like Sea Shanties and online quizzes, with messages of support played from “Captain Climate”, actor Nicola Coughlan, champion cyclist Lara Gillespie and local authority Environmental Awareness Officers, who support schools during their participation in Green-Schools.
Full list of Limerick schools which have been awarded a Green Flag
An Mhodhscoil, Limerick
Athlacca NS
Banogue NS
Caherconlish NS
Carnane NS, Fedamore
Castleconnell NS
Coláiste Chiaráin, Croom
Colaiste Mhuire, Askeaton – awarded Green Flag for first time
Gaelscoil Sáirséal, Luimneach
John F Kennedy Memorial School, Limerick
Knockainey NS, Hospital
Limerick School Project, Limerick
Martinstown NS, Killmallock
Mid West School for Hearing Impaired Children, Limerick
Rathkeale No. 2 NS
Scoil Dean Cussen, Bruff
Scoil Naomh Íde, Ballagh
Scoil Naomh Iosef, Dromcollogher
St Brigid's NS, Limerick
St Michael's Infant School, Limerick
Vincent's NS, Lisnagry
Castletroy College
Thomond College, Limerick
Green Schools Manager Cathy Baxter and Green-Schools Officer Claire McDonald. at one of the virtual awards ceremonies
Derrick Amrein owns Chisel and Oak, which has just marked its third birthday, and will now team up with local Men’s Sheds to offer skills to youngsters | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.