Limerick schools celebrate Green Flag success

NEARLY two dozen schools from Limerick have been awarded the Green Flag for their dedication to sustainability and protecting their environment.

The awards, across a number of different themes, were announced at a virtual ceremony due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

More than 500 schools across Ireland, including 23 in Limerick, were awarded Green Flags including 33 schools that have been awarded the Green Flag for the first time.

Green-Schools is an environmental management programme for schools which focuses on themes including Litter and Waste; Energy; Water; Travel; Biodiversity; Global Citizenship and Marine Environment.

Cathy Baxter, manager of the initiative, has congratulated each of the 526 schools who received a Green Flag: "We know that you have all been working incredibly hard in your schools over the last year and you continued to find innovative ways to keep the programme going during school closures and social distancing. You managed to have outdoor Committee meetings, online workshops and attending online webinars to keep up to date, so thank you," she said.

Successful schools were invited to one of six online award ceremonies which took place over a number of days last week. The final ceremony for the Water theme will take place this Thursday.

At the ceremonies schools enjoyed activities like Sea Shanties and online quizzes, with messages of support played from “Captain Climate”, actor Nicola Coughlan, champion cyclist Lara Gillespie and local authority Environmental Awareness Officers, who support schools during their participation in Green-Schools.

Full list of Limerick schools which have been awarded a Green Flag

An Mhodhscoil, Limerick

Athlacca NS

Banogue NS

Caherconlish NS

Carnane NS, Fedamore

Castleconnell NS

Coláiste Chiaráin, Croom

Colaiste Mhuire, Askeaton – awarded Green Flag for first time

Gaelscoil Sáirséal, Luimneach

John F Kennedy Memorial School, Limerick

Knockainey NS, Hospital

Limerick School Project, Limerick

Martinstown NS, Killmallock

Mid West School for Hearing Impaired Children, Limerick

Rathkeale No. 2 NS

Scoil Dean Cussen, Bruff

Scoil Naomh Íde, Ballagh

Scoil Naomh Iosef, Dromcollogher

St Brigid's NS, Limerick

St Michael's Infant School, Limerick

Vincent's NS, Lisnagry

Castletroy College

Thomond College, Limerick