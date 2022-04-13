Search

13 Apr 2022

All-Star Limerick hurler helps launch new school website

All Star Limerick hurler helps launch new school website

Peter Casey, three time All-Ireland winning hurler and All Star with Shane O'Neill, Principal of Scoil Chríost Rí at the launch of the new website | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

13 Apr 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK school is celebrating and marking its 50th anniversary this year with the launch of a new website. 

Scoil Chríost Rí in Caherdavin recently launched the brand new website with help from a past pupil and All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler. 

Peter Casey (pictured below with teacher Niamh Walsh) visited the all-boys school to celebrate the launch of the website and to chat with pupils. 

Peter's sister Emma is a teacher at the school and Principal Shane O'Neill said the boys were very excited to see him. 

Mr O'Neill said: "He would usually be known as Peter, but here he was known as Ms Casey's brother! They were over the moon to have Peter here. They were saying 'Ms Casey's brother is here' which he had a good laugh at."

In Pictures: Laurel Hill Fashion Show returns for first time in more than two years

Peter previously played for Ardscoil Rís and has represented Na Piarsaigh at club level. 

As well as the website, the school will be holding two fun days for the pupils to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

There are currently over 300 boys enrolled at the school with 36 staff members including Principal Shane O'Neill, 14 mainstream class teachers, 10 learning support teachers,  10 special needs’ assistants, secretary and caretaker.

You can visit the school's new website at ctkbns.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media