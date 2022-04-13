All-Star Limerick hurler helps launch new school website

A LIMERICK school is celebrating and marking its 50th anniversary this year with the launch of a new website.

Scoil Chríost Rí in Caherdavin recently launched the brand new website with help from a past pupil and All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler.

Peter Casey (pictured below with teacher Niamh Walsh) visited the all-boys school to celebrate the launch of the website and to chat with pupils.

Peter's sister Emma is a teacher at the school and Principal Shane O'Neill said the boys were very excited to see him.

Mr O'Neill said: "He would usually be known as Peter, but here he was known as Ms Casey's brother! They were over the moon to have Peter here. They were saying 'Ms Casey's brother is here' which he had a good laugh at."

Peter previously played for Ardscoil Rís and has represented Na Piarsaigh at club level.

As well as the website, the school will be holding two fun days for the pupils to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

There are currently over 300 boys enrolled at the school with 36 staff members including Principal Shane O'Neill, 14 mainstream class teachers, 10 learning support teachers, 10 special needs’ assistants, secretary and caretaker.

You can visit the school's new website at ctkbns.ie.