12 Apr 2022

In Pictures: Laurel Hill Fashion Show returns for first time in more than two years

Reporter:

Leader reporter - PICTURES: Adrian Butler

12 Apr 2022 9:00 PM

THE first Laurel Hill Fashion Show since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions has been hailed as a huge success.

Models from the Holman-Lee agency - who have been part of this historic fashion show for years - shared the ramp with the wonderful students of Laurel Hill Secondary School and Laurel Hill Colaiste.

The event, a joint event run by the Parents Council of Laurel Hill Secondary School and Laurel Hill Colaiste School, took place at the Strand Hotel.

The students modelled evening wear from Pamela Scott, Be Fabulous & Dani’s Closet and sportswear from So Hockey.

Models from the Holman Lee Agency modeled fashion from Aisling Maher, Sinead’s Boutique, Catherine McCormack, Lady Penelope, Isobel’s Boutique, Marc Cain, Zip Yard and Sapphire Millinery. 

The Laurel Hill Fashion Show has been running for more than 40 years.

