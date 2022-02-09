Search

09 Feb 2022

New principal announced for prominent Limerick secondary school

New principal announced for Limerick secondary school

James Collins (pictured), will take over as principal of Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ, after the Easter break, following 20 years at Castletroy College.

Cian Ó Broin

09 Feb 2022 12:03 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A NEW principal has been appointed to Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ in Limerick.

James Collins, a native of Croom and former Vice Principal at Castletroy College, will swap Newtown for the South Circular Road, as he steps into the new role after the Easter break.

The Board of Management at Laurel Hill expressed their sincere gratitude to Michael Cregan for his “trojan work” and “endeavour” as principal, over the last 13 years.

The statement read: “Michael leaves the school in a fantastic place, and we wish him all the best in his new role with the Joint Management Board (JMB) and look forward to working with him into the future in the development of our new school building.”

Last week, the school issued an update, informing parents and students that the newly appointed design team held their inaugural meeting to begin development of the new multi-million-euro Laurel Hill campus, which will cater for more than 1,000 students.

The Leader previously reported that this will be “the single biggest school project in any campus in Ireland,” in the words of Mr Cregan, who will now assist its development on the school’s Board.

Limerick principals unveil multi-million euro plan

The update informed that the building of the new school will begin in 2024.

Mr Collins, who will now take charge of the 625 strong all-girls Catholic post-primary school has worked as a teacher of Mathematics and Geography at Castletroy College for the last 20 years, which included duties as a year head, coach and then as deputy principal, since 2016.

Castletroy College Principal Padraig Flanagan told the Limerick Leader that his former colleague has been an excellent teacher, coach and will be “greatly missed.”

“We wish him well in this wonderful new opportunity to lead Laurel Hill.”

He added that Mr Collins brings a unique skillset with him: an excellent administrator, compassionate, empathic as well as having a great way with students and their parents.

In a touching tribute, the school said that Mr Collins will be hugely missed as he takes up principalship of Laurel Hill Secondary FCJ.

“Our loss is their gain,” they stated.

