University of Limerick appoints Student Community Engagement Liaison Officer

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick has appointed a new officer to engage with members of the community surrounding its campus in Castletroy.

The Student Community Engagement Liaison Officer will take up their post on February 14 after concerns were raised by local residents.

Their first task will be to engage with residents on the community liaison framework that has been developed.

Several residents associations in Castletroy have been calling for the role to be filled to address issues that they have raised with the university.

In recent weeks, the Milford Grange Residents Association has raised concerns over traffic congestion and 'poor parking' in local estates that are primarily used by students.

The association includes residents from Elm Park, Oaklawns and College Court which are all very popular with students living off-campus.

The residents say their main concern is safety and what would happen if emergency services needed to attend an incident in one of the estates.

The association has asked for monthly meetings with UL and community involvement in the education of students about living respectfully in the community.

Rory Wilkinson from the Milford Grange Residents Association says the infrastructure around the housing estates cannot handle the amount of people who are living there.

He said: "Safety and traffic are our main concerns. These multiple occupier homes were originally built for families of four and the infrastructure was built to suit that.

"Now there are up to eight people living in these homes and potentially each one could have a car, plus their friends and families that come to visit.

"There is also a trend of people parking in the estate to access UL and with the university's plans for expansion it is not going to get any better."

Rory told the Limerick Leader it once took a local resident 30 minutes to get from the entrance to her estate to her home due to the congestion.

He continued: "Footpaths are obstructed as well as the view so if anyone was to step out from behind a car you can't anticipate it.

"Bin trucks can't access certain parts of the estate because of all the cars that are parked there.

"It is not the student's fault. We understand that we are living with young people and there will be certain aspects that are going to be difficult.

Tthe safety concerns are about everyone, residents, children and students as well. There have been some accidents and we just don't want to see any more".