WATCH: A look inside UL's City Centre Campus in Limerick city

LESSONS are in full swing at UL's new City Centre Campus as students from the school of architecture and product design made use of the newly unveiled facilities.

Last week, UL President Professor Kerstin Mey welcomed students to the Sarsfield Street site.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader today, she informed that architecture students engaged in a digital fabrication model were putting the innovative technology contained in the Fab Lab to good use.

She added that Product Design students were working on conceptualising ideas as part of a design class, while the Citizen Engagement hub in conjunction with Limerick City and County Council was also in use.

"For us it is a very strategic location to be right here in the city centre. We are a key employer in the region and many of our disciplines have a direct contribution to the regeneration of the city," she stated.

The main aim as an educator and research institution, she reiterated, was to "develop the talent for the future" by working closely with businesses, industries and communities in Limerick.