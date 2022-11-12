Deaths in Limerick: Saturday, November 12, 2022

The death has occurred of Kevin O'Brien of Chesterfield Downes, Castletroy View, Limerick City.

Late of Greenford, London.

Kevin died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving partner Majella, daughter Claire, son Connor, mother Breda, brother Seamus, sister Caroline, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday from 1pm to 1.30pm, with removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm, funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Kevin's Requiem Mass will be streamed live by clicking the link below

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Organ Donation Ireland.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the Condolence section below.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret BUCKLEY (née Flanagan) of Fitzgerald Place, Rosbrien, Limerick.



Margaret died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick, on 10th November 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick.

Sadly missed by her loving sons George, Colm, Philip, John, David & Greg, daughters Mamie, Liz & Jackie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, 13th November, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave, on Monday, 14th November, for Mass at 11.30am. Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed by clicking the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family Flowers Only.

House private, please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the RIP.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Ryan (J) of Lackabeg, Cappamore, Limerick.



Peacefully at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Deeply regretted by his brothers John and Jerry, niece Bridget (Power), grandnephew Patrick, sisters-in-law Helen and Mary, nephew-in-law John, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore Sunday evening from 5.30 pm with removal at 7 pm to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30 am and burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery, Murroe. If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family you may do so in the Condolence Section below.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Deirdre (Dee) O'Gorman of Broghill, Charleville, Cork / Limerick.

After a brief illness in Melbourne, Australia, Dee, beloved youngest daughter of PJ and Carmel O'Gorman and partner of Brian Buckley passed away peacefully on Tuesday 8th November. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents, partner Brian, sister Maria (O’Gorman Skelly), brother Brian, nieces, nephews, aunts, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family and beloved friends.

Rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements in Melbourne, Australia are as follows:

10:00am (Melbourne time) Monday, November 14, 2022

St Therese's Catholic Church, Lincoln Road (corner Florence Street) Essendon, Victoria, Australia.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) Breen (née O'Brien) of Lisloran, Cashel, Tipperary / Oola, Limerick.



Breen (née O’Brien): Lisloran, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Prospect, Oola, Co. Limerick, November 11th 2022. (Peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Bernie: Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Ger, children Turlough, Gearoíd and Caoimhe, her loving parents Michael and Mary, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces,cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty, this Sunday (November 13th), from 5pm to 7pm. A private cremation is to take place at a later date. House private Monday morning, please.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence please click on the link below.

-----------------------

