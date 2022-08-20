Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, August 20, 2022

The death has occurred of Tony Byrne

Of Rath, Murroe and Caherconlish

On August 11, 2022 peacefully at his home in Caherconlish. Beloved son of the late Alice. Sadly missed by his loving father Philip, sister Susan, brothers Gerard, Jimmy and Brian, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Humanist Service and reposing in Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Tuesday evening, August 23 from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Cremation in Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday August 24 at 2pm.

*******

The death has occurred of Michael P. Geary

Of Ardpatrick and Newcastle West

On August 19, 2022. Michael passed away peacefully in St.Catherine's Nursing home Newcastle West surrounded by his loving family in his 94th year. Predeceased by his brother John-Joe Geary and his sister Mary Ita Lynch.

Very deeply regretted by his loving niece Catherine, her husband Stephen Frewen and their daughters Pauline, Louise, Averil, Leanne and Marguerite, nephews Declan and Michael, niece Catherine, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and his many friends.

May he rest in eternal peace

Reposing in St Catherine's Nursing Home on Sunday evening, August 21 from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, August 22 at 11.30am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West with burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Denis O'Connor

Of St Joseph's Park, Dromcollogher

Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 19, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Bridie (nee Carroll) and much loved father of Bridget, John, Mikie, Margaret, Nora, Denis, Martin and Oliver. Deeply regretted by his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brother Jimmy and the late John and Mike and his late sister Nora (Insley), brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later.

*******

