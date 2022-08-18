Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, August 18, 2022

The death has occurred of Norah Brennan

Of High Meadows, Gouldavoher, Dooradoyle

Originally of Manchester, Britain

Norah died peacefully, in Milford Care Centre, on August 18, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Joe and dearest mother of Andrew, Susan, Louise (Butler) and the late Joanne. Sadly missed by children, grandchildren Stephen, Sophie, Lauren & Alex, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Martha, sisters, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday August 22, from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 23, at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Cecilia Delany Minihan

Of Ardvarna, Lisnagry and Delany-Minihan Undertakers, Cork Road, Newport, Co Tipperary.

On August 17, 2022. Peacefully, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Liam, son Cormac, brother Edward, sisters Mary and Oonagh. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Leeann, Rachel, Aimee, Rebecca, Kate, sons Christopher and Jack. Leeann's partner Philip, Rachel's partner Marc, Aimee's husband Darragh, Rebecca's fiancé Adrian, Kate's partner Darragh, grandchildren William, Callum, Jamie, Elijah, Hailey and Érin, brother and sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her residence, V94 Y36D, this Friday evening, August 19 from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving Saturday morning, August 20 to St. Patrick's Church, Ahane, for requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Delany-Minihan Undertakers, Cork Road, Newport, Co Tipperary.

*******

The death has occurred of Annette Mannix (née Moylan)

Of Ashbrook, Ennis Road

Annette died, peacefully, in the loving care of Milford Care Centre, on August 17, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Christy and much loved mother of Thecla, Mary, Toni, and Aileen (Sydney). Sadly missed by her brother Declan, her daughters partners, sons-in-law, beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary on Sunday August 21 from 5pm to 6:30pm. Funeral will arrive at St. John’s Cathedral on Monday August 22 for requiem Mass at 11am. Live stream at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Maurice (Moss) O'Donnell

Of Clash Road, Abbeyfeale

Passed away peacefully at St Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Moss is very sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Donal, daughters Fiona and Elaine, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Fran and Denis, grandchildren Millie and James Maurice, sisters Bride (Sorohan) and Nance (Woulfe), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday, August 19, from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral cortege will depart the funeral home on Saturday at 10.30am to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for requiem Mass at 11am. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa.

Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Moss to Milford Care Centre.

*******

The death has occurred of Greg O'Shea

Of Oakview Drive, Ballinacurra

Ex CIE and Irish Navy.

Greg died, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Darragh, Cathal and Eoin, brother Mike, sister Cora, daughter-in-law Michelle, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, other relatives, close family friends Hugh O'Brien and Declan Roche and all his other friends.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Mary O'Shea and his close friend Fergal Roche, who passed away recently.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

*******

The death has occurred of Pat Quinlan

Of Castlerock, Castleconnell and Thurles, Tipperary

On August 18, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bríd, son David, daughter Anne, daughter in law Kealin, grandchildren Noah and Emma, brother Timmy, father in law Jimmy, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday, August 20, from 6pm to 8pm. Arrival on Sunday, August 21 to St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for requiem Mass at 2pm which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie, burial afterwards in Killeenagarriff cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

*******

The death has occurred of Brian Thompson

Of Orchard Grove, Ennis and Raheen

On August 17, 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved son of the late Frank and Brenda. Dearly loved brother of John, Jed, Anne and Michelle. Deeply regretted by his sisters-in-law Kay and Megs, nephews, nieces and the very caring staff and his friends at Orchard Grove.

Private family funeral will take place.

At peace.

*******

The death has occurred of Tom Fitzgerald

Of Crokespark, Kilcornan

Peacefully after a long illness at University Hospital Limerick. On August 16, 2022. Predeceased by his sisters Maura, Bridie and Theresa. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Eileen, nephews Tom and Jim, nieces Maureen and Helen, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan until 8pm this Thursday evening. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 19 at 12 noon followed by burial immediately afterwards in Kilcornan cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Hogan (née Madden)

Of Sycamore Drive, Bruff, Limerick

Passed away peacefully at Ard na Rí Nursing Home, Bruff on August 16, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Martin.

Sadly missed by her loving children Catherine, Martin and John, daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law James sisters Patricia and Margaret, brother John, grandchildren Jamie, Nathan, Lauryn, Sean, Jack, Sarah and Emma, nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing this Friday evening, August 19 at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff from 5pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving to Ss. Patrick's and Brigid's Church, Grange for Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning, August 20 followed by burial in Mt. St. Lawrence Cemetery, Limerick.

*******

