Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, August 13, 2022

The death has occurred of Sheila Foley, née Ryan

Of Parkmore, Mullinahone, Tipperary and Limerick

Funeral arrangements later.

*******

The death has occurred of Peggy (Margaret) Lee (née Keating)

Of Monine, Ardpatrick

After a short illness at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her loving husband Willie. Peggy will be very deeply missed by her loving children Tommy, Cora, Damien, Ollie, Martin and Carmel, her brother John, sisters in law Peggy and Mary, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law. Also, her treasured and adoring grandchildren Conor, Cian, Anna, Gracie, Emma, Emily Mai, Liam, Sophie, Dylan and Michael, her many nieces and nephews, her extended family, a wonderful set of neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Kilfinane on Sunday August 14, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Church, Ardpatrick, Co Limerick, on Monday August 15 at 3pm, with funeral afterwards to Kilfinane Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Eugene O'Grady

Of Meadowbrook, Mill Road, Corbally

Formerly of Seven Stars Bar, Robert St, Limerick. On August 12, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family in Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret (Peg) and by his brothers Eddie and Paul. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, his brothers John, Michael (Junior), Ger, Tony, Fergal and Ken, his sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Monday evening, August 15 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St Michael’s Church, Denmark Street, on Tuesday, August 16 for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Extension Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

*******

The death has occurred of Nuala Toner (née Reynolds)

Of Dooradoyle and Collinstown, Westmeath

Peacefully at St Paul's Nursing Home, Dooradoyle. Wife of the late Brian (late of Tullamore), deeply regretted by her sister, Josephine (Early), nieces Aideen & Fiona, brother-in-laws Ollie and Vincent, sister in law Mary, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle, for Mass at 11am Monday, August 15. Burial afterwards in Tullamore cemetery, arriving at approximately 2.15pm.

*******

The death has occurred of Fr Patrick Howard

Of Athlacca and Glenroe

The death has taken place peacefully in University Hospital Limerick of the Very Rev Fr Patrick Howard, retired priest of the Diocese of Limerick and the Parish of Dromin/Athlacca, formerly of Glenroe. He is predeceased by his parents James and Katie, brothers Thomas and Michael, sister Mary MacCarthy. Fr Paddy is sadly missed by his sister Margaret Mulvey, brother in law Jerry Mulvey, nieces Cathleen, Marian, Marguerite and Geraldine, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and large circle of friends, parishioners and neighbours of Dromin/Athlacca, Bishop Brendan Leahy and the clergy of the Limerick Diocese.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing from Athlacca Church on Sunday, August 14 from 3pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass, Monday, August 15 at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the church grounds.

*******

The death has occurred of John Kenny

Of Kilmallock and Kildimo

Late of Kilmallock, Kildimo and Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen

John died peacefully in the tender care of the management and staff of St Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish.

Very deeply regretted by his daughters Carol and Marie and their mother Ann, granddaughters Yvonne, Cindy and Georgia, grandson Shane, great-grandchildren, brother Peter, sister Theresa, other relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday, August 18 from 10am to 11am followed by interment in Kilmallock (old) Cemetery, at 12 noon.

*******

