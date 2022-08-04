Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, August 4, 2022

The death has occurred of Imelda Bourke

Of 14 Greenhill Road, Garryowen

Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Shannon Ward, St Camillus' Hospital, Limerick on August 4, 2022.

Sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Caroline and Gerda, sons Tony, Tommy and Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, niece, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing this Tuesday morning, August 9 at Cross's Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin St., Limerick from 10am with removal at 11.30am to St. John's Cathedral, Limerick for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Mt St. Oliver's Cemetery.

House strictly private, please.

*******

The death has occurred of Sean Crosby

Of 7 Garden Mews, Ballingarry

Peacefully at home on August 4, 2022.

Predeceased by his wife Peg and sister Maura.

Sadly missed by his loving stepchildren, brothers,sister, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 6:45pm, arriving at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry.

*******

The death has occurred of Cliodhna Cussen

Of Howth, Dublin and Newcastle West

On August 2, 2022.

Peacefully, under the wonderful care of St Francis Hospice and before in St Joseph's Hospital Raheny. Missed by her husband Pádraig Ó Snodaigh, sons Fergus, Aengus, Colm, Cormac, Rónán and Rossa, and their families, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her sisters and brothers Ruth, Bobby, John and Pan. May she rest in peace with predeceased parents and two sisters, Ursula and Lorna.

Reposing at her home in Howth, Friday, August 5, 3-7pm. Funeral will reach St Peter and Paul's Church, Baldoyle (D13 N84O) at 10am Saturday, August 6 with burial afterwards at St Fintan's Graveyard, Sutton. Family flowers. Donations to St Francis Hospice.

*******

The death has occurred of Patricia (Frances) Hourigan (née Hickey)

Of Elm Drive, Caherdavin Lawn

Late of Na Piarsaigh GAA Club and Limerick Walkers. On August 3, 2022, peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Fred. Dearly loved mother of Barry, Nessa, Brian, Jason and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren, sister Janie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode: V94X6TF) on Friday evening, August 5 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, on Saturday, August 6 for requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation service afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 12noon. Patricia’s requiem Mass can be viewed at https://www.caherdavinparish.com/live-stream/. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

*******

The death has occurred of Keith Meade

Of Farranshone and formerly of Kennedy Park.

Late of The Curragh Command, Irish Army and Freight Speed. On August, 2022, unexpectedly at his home. Beloved husband of Liz and dearly loved father of Sonya, Dawn and Keith. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Stuart and Seamie, daughter-in-law Lisa, cherished grandchildren, brothers Michael, Sean and Thomas, sister Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended Earls and Meade families and friends.

May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening, August 8 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Tuesday, August 9 for requiem Mass at 11am with cremation service afterwards at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

*******

The death has occurred of Donal O'Connor

Of Ballinacurra Close, Ballinacurra

Formerly of Adare, former head of education at Mary Immaculate College. On August 3, 2022, peacefully at his home. Beloved Husband of Noreen. Dearly loved father of Don and Hilary. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Jeremy, cherished grandchildren Colm and Eoin, sisters-in-law Laura and Clare, and his extended family and friends.

Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Tuesday, August 9 for requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards at St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

*******

The death has occurred of Breda O'Donoghue

Of Ruan Beg Park, Kildare Town, Kildare and Bruree

Peacefully, at St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin and formerly of Garryfine, Bruree. Beloved partner of Derek and dear sister of Patrick, Sheila, Peggy and William. Deeply regretted by her loving partner, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville, P56-YY15, on Friday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm with removal to St Munchin's Church, Rockhill. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Colmanswell Cemetery.

*******

May they all rest in peace.