Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, July 12, 2022

The death has occurred of Paddy RYAN of Swords, Dublin / Skerries, Dublin / Oola, Limerick.



Paddy died on July 9th, 2022, (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital.

Predeceased by his brothers Tommy and Seán and sister Maureen.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Linda, Susan and Hazel, sons-in-law Richard Taylor and Richard Willis, grandchildren Robert, Gavin, Lauren, David and Isabella, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Detta, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anan dílis.

Reposing at Rock’s Funeral Home, Swords on Wednesday (13th July) evening from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. with removal to St. Cronan’s Church, Brackenstown for 6 p.m.

Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday (14th July) morning in St. Cronan’s Church followed by cremation to Dardistown Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. You can view the funeral Mass live on the church webcam through the link below.

Please leave your personal messages of condolence for Paddy's family in the link below.

----------------------------

The death has occurred of Maurice McElligott of Grove Road, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.



Maurice passed away peacefully at his home, in the presence of his family, on Monday July 11th 2022.

Maurice is very sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, children Elizabeth, Marie, Noreen, James and Muiris, sons-in-law Mike, Packie and Matthew, daughter-in-law Melanie, grandchildren Jamie, Kallum, Imogen, Leona, Eoin, Maurice-John and Morgan, sister-in-law Ita, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Friday at 10.45 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Private cremation will take place at a later date. No flowers please.

If you would like to donate to the Milford Hospice Home Care Team in memory of Maurice, please click on the link below. Please leave your message of condolence in the link below.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Leisha McDonnell (née Marlborough) of Ballinacurra, Limerick.



Leisha McDonnell (née Marlborough) (Ballinacurra, Limerick and formerly of Barefield, Co. Clare) July 11th 2022, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving daughters.

Beloved wife of the late Charlie. Dearly loved mother of Jill, Jackie and Linda. Sadly missed by her adored grandchildren Shane, Amy, Barry, Kate, Abby, Emma, Sophie, brother Kevin, her much loved nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening (July 13th) from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Thursday (July 14th) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Leisha’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on the link below.

---------------------------

The death has occurred of Frank Carberry of Ballylahiff, Oola, Limerick / Cappamore, Limerick.



Frank Carberry, Ballylahiff, Oola, Co. Limerick & formerly of 18 St. Mary’s Tce., Cappamore, passed away suddenly at his residence on the 10th July 2022.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Denis, Michael and Patrick, sisters Ann, Tina, Nuala and Josephine, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunt, uncle, and a wide loving circle of friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore Wednesday evening from 6 o’clock with removal at 8 o’clock to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’clock with burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family, you may do so in the link below.

---------------------

The death has occurred of Joan NOBLE (née O'Connor) of Dublin Road, Limerick City, Limerick.



Joan died peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Jim.

Sadly mourned by her loving children Michael & Suzanne, sisters Maureen (Lowe) & Terry (O’Doherty), her grandchildren Lorraine, Robert, David, Joanne, Memphis and Phoenix, great-grand-daughters Eimear & Aisling, daughter-in-law Melanie, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

Predeceased by her brother Sean.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, 13th July, from 5pm to 6:30pm.

Arriving at Our Lady help of Christians Church, Milford on Thursday, 14th July, for 11am Mass, streamed on link below. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

--------------------

To leave a message of condolences, please click here.

May they all rest in peace.