Sadness at passing of much-loved Limerick publican

TRIBUTES have been pouring in following the passing of a prominent Limerick publican described as "a true gentleman."

The community of Adare is saddened at the death of Pat Collins, who fielded many a great night full of hospitality, humour and craic at his Main Street licensed premises, Pat Collins Bar.

One tribute described Pat as "a unique person" and a "gentleman at all times."

Pat's son, Sean Collins, said: "As a mark of respect at the death of my father Pat Collins, Seáns bar will be closed until Thursday 3pm. Thank you all."

One condolence, from Cappagh, recalled fond memories of Pat following the news of such a sad loss. He said: "Pat was a good friend with a great sense of fun in Adare CBS in the '50's and retained his wit and good humour throughout his life."

Another tribute fondly recalled lessons learned from Pat in what he called the "University of life."

"I will never forget his kindness to me many years ago. He was exceptional and I will be eternally grateful," one person wrote.

Adare GAA also paid tribute to Pat, saying that they were deeply saddened to learn of his passing. "Our thoughts are with Pat's family, friends, and all who knew him," the club said.

Patrick Collins passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre on Monday, July 11. He is predeceased by his partner Kay.

Reposing this Tuesday in the Holy Trinity Abbey Church in Adare from 6pm to 8pm.

Pat's funeral mass takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, July 13, at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Adare Old Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.