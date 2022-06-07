Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

The death has occurred of Catherine Quigley (née Woulfe) of Ballyculleen, Croom, Limerick / Abbeyfeale, Limerick.



Catherine Quigley (née Woulfe) died on 6th June 2022 at UHL and late of Adare District Nursing Home, Croagh.

Beloved husband of the late Willie, predeceased by her brother Richie, sisters Brownie and Nora.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Helen and Ann, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom.

Removal to arrive Thursday morning for 12 noon requiem Mass to St Peter and Paul's Church, Banogue with burial immediately afterwards in Relig Mhuire, Croom.

Catherine's Funeral Mass will be live streamed



------------------------

The death has occurred of Laura Liston of Dunnaman, Croom, Limerick, V35 XD80.



Laura Liston died on 5th June 2022.

Deeply missed by her loving husband Fergal Mannion, baby Shay, parents (Fiona and John), sisters (Jennifer and Sarah,) brother (John-Robert), brother-in-law (Marcus), grandmother (Mai), parents-in-law (Gerry and Mary), sisters-in-law (Paula and Lorraine), brothers-in-law (Cian and Jerome), nieces and nephews, kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at family home, Dunnaman, Croom, V35 XD80 on Thursday 9th of June, 2022 from 4pm to 7:30pm.

Arriving on Friday 10th June to St. Mary’s Church, Croom for requiem mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Relig Mhuire.

Laura's Funeral Mass will be live streamed



---------------------------------

The death has occurred of Teresa Hickey (née Millar) of Kileely, Limerick.



Teresa Hickey (née Millar) (Hogan Avenue, Kileely, Limerick) died on June 6th 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of Robert. Dearly loved mother of Colleen and Lisa. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Laura and Tyler, sisters Mary, Margaret and Hannah, brothers Anthony, Gerard and Harry, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening (June 9th) from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Lelia’s Church on Friday (June 10th) for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

Family flowers only.

-------------------------------

The death has occurred of Áine COSTELLO (née Dennehy) of Highfield, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick.



Áine died peacefully, at home, while in the loving care of her family.

Beloved wife of the late Tom and devoted mother of Joan, David, Carolyn, Brian & Áine.

She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered always by her family, daughters-in-law Susanne & Ciara, son-in-law David, her grandchildren Lisa, Emma & Romy, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, June 8th from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Thursday June 9th for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

Burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dilis"

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin's Funeral Home.

----------------

The death has occurred of Patrick Kelly of Lower Main Street, Kilfinane, Limerick.



Patrick (Paddy) Kelly, Lower Main Street, Kilfinane passed away suddenly and peacefully at home on the 5th June 2022. Pre-deceased by his brother Maurice.

Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Noel and John, sisters Marie, Jane and Eileen, brother-in-law Jeff, sisters-in-law Noreen and Margaret, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and wide circle of friends.

RIP.

Reposing at McCarthy's funeral home Wednesday evening 6.00 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. Removal to St. Andrews Church, Kilfinane on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 2.30 p.m. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Paddy's Funeral Mass will be live streamed

------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary O'CONNELL (née Keane) or Shelbourne Park, Shelbourne Road, Limerick City, Limerick.

Mary died peacefully, in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, children Carol & Mike, grandchildren Daniel & Maria, daughter-in-law Janet, sister Carmel (Clancy), other relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, June 8th from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Mary’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home to arrive for Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Thursday June 9th at 11 am.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired to Milford Care Centre.



Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin's Funeral Home.

----------------

The death has occurred of Rose Aherne (née Carroll) of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.



Rose, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her loving husband Willie Aherne.

Very deeply regretted by her sons Liam, Kieran and Niall, daughters Gina, Roseann, Kathleen and Caroline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandaughter, other relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (June 9th) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm.

Removal on Friday (June 10th) to arrive in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend Rose's Funeral, her Requiem Mass, will be streamed live

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.



Messages of sympathy may be expressed or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

----------------

The death has occurred of Luke Buckley of Friarstown, Grange, Limerick, V35 XT71 / Kilmallock, Limerick on June 6th 2022, following a tragic accident.



Beloved son of Julie and Michael and cherished brother of Katie and Finn.



Predeceased by his grandparents Dick Nolan and Sheila and Louis Buckley.



Luke will be greatly missed by his parents, sister, brother, grandmother Liz Nolan, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and his large circle of friends in particular those in Knockea Primary School, Castletroy College and South Liberties GAA Club and his work colleagues in Ballyneety Golf Club.



May He Rest in Peace.



Reposing at his family residence (eir code V35XT71) on Thursday (June 9th) from 3pm to 7pm.



Removal on Friday (June 10th) to St. Patrick's Church, Knockea to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm followed by private Cremation.



For those who are unable to attend Luke's Funeral, his Requiem Mass, will be streamed live



House strictly private outside of reposal times.



No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.







Messages of sympathy may be expressed or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

----------------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Cross of 9, Stenson Park, Farranshone, Limerick, V94 AXV6.



Formerly of Garvey's Range and Ballynanty, Limerick and life long member of Ballynanty Rovers and St. Patrick's GAA Club.

Tom, died (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Maura, daughters Frances and Michelle, son Colm, adored grandson Paul, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Montse, sisters-in-law Teresa, loving nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday (June 10th) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Arriving to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, on Saturday (June 11th) for Requiem Mass at 11am funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend Tom's Funeral, his Requiem Mass, will be streamed live



No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.







Messages of sympathy may be expressed or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

----------------

The death has occurred of Ciaran Connolly of Fortview, Enaghroe, Fedamore, Limerick.



Formerly of Strandville Gardens, O'Callaghan Strand, Limerick and Krups Engineering and Irish Express Cargo.

Ciaran, died (suddenly) at home.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernadette, son Brian, daughter Sabrina, grandchildren Andrea, Sean and Cillian, sister Susan Naughton, brother Fergus, nephews, nieces, the extended Connolly and Mulcahy families and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Friday (June 10th) from 5.00pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore.

Funeral on Saturday (June 11th) after 12 noon Mass to Taylor's Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

House private, please.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cuan Mhuire, Bruree.



Messages of sympathy may be expressed or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

----------------

