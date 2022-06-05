Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, June 5, 2022

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) O'Keeffe (née Kenrick), Ballynort, Askeaton, Limerick in her 101st year.

Predeceased by her loving husband, Tom. Peacefully, at Adare & District Nursing Home, Croagh, Co. Limerick, surrounded by family and the wonderful caring staff. Deeply regretted by her children Jack, Kathleen, Mamie, Goretti, Bernadette and Margaret, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter in law, sons in law, kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton, Co. Limerick, on Monday, 6th June 2022, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving on Tuesday, 7th June, to St. Patrick's Church, Ballysteen, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Beagh Cemetery.

Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. Ar dheis Dé go raibh anam dílis.

AT THE REQUEST OF THE FAMILY NO HAND SHAKING PLEASE

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary McGrath, Cuirtnabhfiach, Church Road, Tulla, Co. Clare and formerly Main Street, Glin, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sisters Mairéad (USA), Feenie, Lilian, Christina and brother James (Ballybunion). Mary will be sadly missed by Gene and Margaret, Tim and Marlene, Mary and Mike, and Lilian and Sam; also grandnephews James and Kevin, nephews Reggie, George, Tim and Ernie (USA), extended relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at 4 Cuirtnabhfiach, Church Road, Tulla, Co. Clare (Eircode V95XE04) on Monday 6 June.

Removal on Tuesday morning 7 June for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

"May Mary Rest in Peace"

Messages of sympathy can be expressed by using the Condolences Option below. Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/glin

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May they both rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here