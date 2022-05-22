Search

22 May 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, May 22, 2022

The death has occurred of Aidan O'Keeffe, Vartry Close, Raheen, Limerick.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of staff at Milford Care Centre and surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (nee Lynch), daughter Muireann, sons Aogan and Fergal; Aogan’s partner Laura; brother-in-law Noel; sister-in-law Bridget; nephews; nieces; grandnephews; grandnieces; other relatives and his many friends.

Pre-deceased by his baby son Colm, parents, brothers Sean and Thomas and sister Von.

A kind, loving gentleman who brought joy to all.

May he rest in Peace

Reposing in Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom on Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm. Removal to arrive at St Nessan’s Church, Raheen on Tuesday for 11.30am funeral Mass.

Aidan’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on the church webcam here

Burial immediately afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Croom.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Condolence Book open via the link below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Gorgonio (George) Gabac Igdalino, Briska, Shanagolden, Limerick.

Gorgonio (George) passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his partner Josephine, son James & friends.

Very deeply regretted by Jho & James, his children Jessie, Jocelyn, Emelyn, Janith, Ma. Jamilah & Jeson Kidd, his grandchildren and other relations in the Philippines.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at home (V94 A7XE) from Monday 23rd May at 3pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret on Wednesday 25th May for Requiem Mass at 1pm, Mass will be streamed live. (Link to follow).

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the RIP.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Noel Bridgeman, Appletown, Feohanagh and formerly of Rosbrien and ESB Ardnacrusha.

Peacefully in Milford Care Centre on May 20th, 2022.

Sadly missed by his partner Karen, loving son John, aunt Nellie, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home Ballingarry (V94TW13) this Monday, May 23rd, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St.Mary's Church Feohanagh on Tuesday, May 24th, for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by service in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.

Donations, if desired, to Limerick Search and Rescue and R.N.L.I.

No hand shaking requested, please.

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

