Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, May 19, 2022

The death has occurred of Tady FINUCANE - St. Ita's Terrace, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Abbeyfeale, Kerry



Tady Finucane, 7, St. Ita’s Terrace, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, who passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on Wednesday, 18th May, 2022.

Tady, son of the late Tim and Peg, brother of the late Michael and Margaret, is very sadly missed by his brothers Willie, Henry, Paddy, Jim and John, sisters Mary, Nora, Josie, Helen, Ann and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Removal from his home on Saturday at 1.00 p.m. to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 1.30 p.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. If you would like to donate to The Palliative Care Unit UHK in memory of Tady, please click on this link.

House private please.

Please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of John Hennessy Rose Court, Keyes Park, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by loving wife Bridget, sons John and Mark, daughters Ann and Gillian, grandchildren Ciara and Shane, sons in-law mike and mike, daughter in-law Joan, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Monday (May 23rd) from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Arriving Tuesday (24th) at 11.00am in the Holy Family church for Requiem Mass, with funeral afterwards to Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Alexander M. Hill Highfield, Limerick / Ballinlough, Cork. Alexander M. Hill of Highfield Limerick (previously Ballinlough, Cork) passed away on October 3rd 2021 peacefully in Palm Coast Florida. Beloved Husband of Angela (Kickham) and the late Carrie (McDonnell), much loved daughters Marie, Valerie and Michele, grandchildren Eoghan and Carrie step-children Thelxi, Charles and Christopher, brother Finbar Hill, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sister Mary Kavanagh (nee Hill) and his brother Fr Ted Hill.

May he Rest in Peace

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday 23rd May at 10am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballinlough, Co. Cork

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors. If you would like to write a condolence, please do so on the link below.

The death has occurred of CELINE KINANE (née CAREY) 'WOODSIDE', BALLYGLASS UPPER, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Drombanna, Limerick



KINANE (née Carey), ‘Woodside’, Ballyglass Upper, Tipperary Town & formally Drombanna, Co. Limerick - 18th May 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Celine - Deeply regretted by her loving husband Willie, son Edward, daughters Charlene (Flavin) & Katie, her mother Tess, her brothers George, Stephen & Edward, sister Charlotte, son-in-law Shane, daughter-in-law Bernie, grandchildren Poppy, Felix & Ria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Blind St., Tipperary this Friday (May 20th) from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town at 11.45am Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12.00 Noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Michaels Cemetery, Tipperary. Celine’s requiem Mass may be viewed online here.

Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement can be made via the donate button below.

If you wish to offer condolences or a message of sympathy to the family, please click on the link below.

The death has occurred of Liz Lancaster (née McMahon) - Chestnut Grove, Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick City, Limerick / Tipperary



Liz Lancaster (née McMahon) (Chestnut Grove, Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick) 18th May 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife and best friend of Keith. Dearly loved mother of Shane, Paul, Lisa and Ivan. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Claire, Maria and Sarah, son-in-law Daniel, grandchildren Sam, Sara, Rachel, Harry, Sophia, Ethan, Dara, Liam, Fionn and Rory, sister Carole, nephew Marcus, brother Don (Thailand) and his wife Inge, brother-in-law Tony and his wife Eithne, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday (May 20th) evening from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Saturday (May 21st) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. Liz's Requiem Mass can be viewed here:

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Callaghan (née Keogh) Friarstown, Grange, Ballybricken, Limerick. Late of Ballinagard, Ballyneety Co Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Richard.

Very deeply regretted by loving son Patrick, daughter Phyllis, sister Anne, brothers John and Dinny, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchild,nephews, nieces, cousins, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Saturday 21st of May from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with removal to St. Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken. Requiem Mass on Sunday 22nd May at 11.00am with funeral afterwards to Fedamore New Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Michael (Fatso) O'Connell Fairgreen, Limerick



late of Fairgreen , S.P.S and Fairview A.F.C - Very deeply regretted by his sister Joan (Saunders), brothers David (Tralee) and Anthony (Tony) (Shannon), sister in law Joan, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews grand-nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday 19th of May from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Arriving at St. Brigid's Church, St Patrick's Road for 12.00noon Mass on Friday 20th May with funeral afterwards to Mt. St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Family flowers only Please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

