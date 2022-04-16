Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, April 16, 2022

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Walsh of Rathaney, Hospital, County Limerick.

Adored son of the late Jackie and Eileen; Brother of the late David.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Joan, Bella, Anne, Eleanor, Mary and Claire; brothers John and Mike; Aunts Debbie and Kathleen; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives and friends, especially his friends in St Joseph's Foundation, and the staff and residents of Galtee View Retirement Home

Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church, Knockainey at 2pm on Monday (April 18) with burial after in the Hill Cemetery, Knockainey

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Foundation

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Peggy O'Connell (née O'Gorman) of Douglas, Cork. Formerly of Kilanahan, Patrickswell, Limerick.

Beloved wife of John and loving mother of Gearóid, Sinéad, Donal, Mairead and Declan. Sister of Donal, Aidan and the late Michael.

Sadly missed by her husband and family; sons-in-law Kieran and Conor; daughters-in-law Fiona and Sarah; grandchildren Roisín, Eamon, Seán, Tómas, Kieran, Ellie, Liam and Lily-Rose; sister-in-law Cecilia, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road, Cork on Easter Monday (April 18) from 5pm to 6pm.

Burial afterwards at St Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Unit, St. Finbarr’s Hospital.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Nellie Horan (née Galvin) of St. Joseph's Park, Dromcollogher, Limerick.

Survived by her husband Patsy; son Pat; daughter Mairéad; grandchildren Katie, Chloe, Amy, Jack, Mia and Adam, brothers Seanie and Danny; sister Mary; daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Kevin John; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Easter Sunday from 6pm to 8pm with Funeral Mass at St Bartholomew’s Church, Dromcollogher at 12.30pm on Monday.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Morgan Fox of Derrylahan, Ballylanders, Limerick. Formerly of Mitchelstown, Cork.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Monica; sons Morgan and Paddy; daughter-in-law Ellen, his son's partner Maria; brothers and sisters Patrick-Fanahan, Marie, Eileen, Claire, Thomas, Therese and Noreen; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his son Morgan's residence, Derrylahan (eircode V35 TE84) on Easter Sunday from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass at the Church of Our Lady Conceived Without Sin, Mitchelstown at 12.30pm on Monday, followed by burial in Brigown New Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Joan Carroll (née Foley) of Irish Estates, Corbally, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Pat and deeply loved mother of Grace, Patrick, Paul, Alan and the late Anne.

Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Shirley, Tuula and Joanna; son-in-law Patrick; grandchildren Alice, Cian, Dylan, Patrick, Clodagh, Camilla and Eoin; great-grandson Ronan; brother Brendan; nephew and niece extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Monday, from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Requiem Mass in St Munchin’s College Chapel, Corbally Road, Limerick on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.



__________________________________

The death has occurred of Thomas O' Brien of Cois Dara, Kilmoreen, Kildimo. Late of Clarina and Ballybrown GAA.

Deeply regretted by his wife Siobhan, brother Louis, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday (April 18) at 12 noon at St Joseph's Church, Kildimo with burial immediately afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Marie Fitzpatrick (née Naughton) of The Four Elms, Drombanna, Limerick. Formerly of St Joseph’s Street, Limerick. Predeceased by her sister Joan (Tarbert).



Sadly missed by her heartbbroken husband Dave; sons Philip and David; sisters Helena, Deirdre and Carol; brothers Michael, Philip and Noel; grandchildren Jack, Molly, Faye, David and Danny, daughters-in-law Aideen and Melanie; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, god daughters, relatives, good neighbours and treasured friends.



Reposing at The Four Elms, Drombanna (eircode V94W9HO) on Easter Sunday from 4pm to 8pm with Requiem Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore, at 12 noon on Monday (April 18) - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Donoughmore Graveyard.



Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Limerick.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Denis Graham of Cappanuke, Murroe, County Limerick.

Predeceased by his son Dennis.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen (Nee Hayes); daughter Laura; sons James and Aidan; sister Anne Breen; son in law, daughters in law, 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe on Easter Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Lane of 'Olcote', Red House Hill, Patrickswell, Limerick.

Dearly beloved husband of the late Vera and loving dad to the late Timothy (Tim).

Very deeply regretted by his children Marie, Irene, Neil and James; daughters-in-law Chiara, Rosita, Dairin and Raquel; grandchildren Mackenzie, Connor, James, Tara, Katie and Jack, brothers, sisters, family circle, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Easter Sunday at Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom from 6pm to 7pm with Requiem Mass in St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen on 11am on Monday - click here for live-stream.

Burial immediately afterwards in Mungret Old Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Nora Molyneaux (née McCarthy) of Farrihy, Broadford, Limerick.

Predeceased by her daughter Deirdre.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jerry; son Gerard; daughters Bernadette, Michelle, Josephine, Noreen and Lisa; sons-in-law Flan, Luis and Liam; grandchildren Ryan, Rachel, Caragh, Cormac, Josh, Ellie, Jessina, Junior and Mark, sister Dora Lynch, brother Denis, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Easter Sunday at the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford with burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Mullins (née Nash) of Park Court, Beech Road, Killarney, Kerry. Formerly of Dromin Deel, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, sister Joan (Jordan), brothers Pat Jo, Mike, Tom, and Richard Nash.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Margaret (O’Connor) and Breda (O’Connor); brother in law Paddy (Jordan), stepson Michael Mullins and his family, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church, Clouncagh (eircode V94DF7P) at 2pm on Easter Sunday with burial afterwards the new cemetery, Clouncagh.

May they all rest in peace