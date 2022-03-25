Deaths in Limerick - Friday, March 25, 2022

The death has occurred of Gerard Considine 22 Claughaun Court, Garryowen, Limerick, V94 WR2K



The death occurred of Gerard Considine, peacefully, in the loving care of medical staff at St. John's Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Rita Considine RIP. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Caroline and Noreen (RIP) sons Gerard and James, daughters in law, grandchildren, great -grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, on Monday evening (March 28th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday the 29th of March at 11am St. John's Cathedral. Burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed details to follow. For those wishing to express their condolences can do so in the condolence section. Letters of sympathy and mass cards can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, Lower Gerald Griffin, Street Limerick.

----------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Teresa Hayes (née Holland)

Skehacreggaun, Mungret, Limerick



Teresa, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family.

Wife of the late Gerard and beloved mother of the late Mary Hayes.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Edel, Catriona and Therese, sons Gary and Mike, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters Breda, Marie and Patricia, brothers Paudie and Kevin, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing on Sunday (March 27th) in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by evening prayers. Requiem Mass on Monday (March 28th) at 12 noon, funeral afterwards to Old Mungret Cemetery.

House private, please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

----------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Evelyn MOLONEY (née Joyce)

Killiney, Dublin / Castleconnell, Limerick



MOLONEY (née Joyce) (Killiney, Co. Dublin and formerly of Castleconnell, Co.Limerick) – March 24th 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Evelyn; dearly beloved wife of the late Billy. Survived by her son Alan, daughter Venise, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Chloe and Abbie, her brothers Thomas and George, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace

House Private. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland. Donations can be made on line at www.diabetes.ie

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home Sunday (March 27th) from 2pm tol 4pm. Removal on Monday (March 28th) to St. Stephen’s Church, Killiney arriving for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W arriving for 1.30pm committal service. To view the service at the crematorium live click on this link https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

For those who would have liked to attend Evelyn’s funeral but are unable to can leave a personal message of sympathy on the notice section on the Patrick O’Donovan & Son webpage by clicking on this link www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie or on the condolence section below.

----------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Murphy

Kingsland, Bruree, Limerick





John (Johnny) Murphy, Kingsland, Bruree, Co. Limerick, March 25th 2022, peacefully but unexpectedly at his home in his 90th year. Dearly beloved husband of the late Hannie.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing son Seamus and his wife Aileen, daughters Catherine (Noonan), Mary, Ita (O'Donnell), sons in law John and John, adoring grandchildren Ellen, Sean, Paudie, James, Sean, Colm, Meadhbh, Maurice, Anna, Michael and Keith, brothers Timmy and Pat, sisters Sr. Eileen, Ita, Maura and Sr. Cathy, Anne, nephews, nieces, sister in law Kitty Bateman, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing Saturday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6 pm to 8 pm. Removal to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Granagh for 1:30 pm funeral mass on Sunday with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Condolence Book open via the link below.

----------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Donnell (née Carmody)

40 Acres, Bruree, Limerick



Predeceased by husband Simon & daughter Mary. Peacefully in the loving care of staff at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by son Jim (Rathlee, Sligo), daughters Betty Crean, Teresa Fitzgerald, sons-in-law Denis & Shane, daughter-in-law Jaki, adored grandchildren Damien, Susan, Caolan, Alison, Eva, Harry, Kate & Amy, Damien's partner Claire, great-grandchildren Cathriona & Kate, extended family, relatives, cousins, wonderful neighbours and devoted carers.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Saturday evening, 26th, between 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Munchin's Church, Bruree Sunday, 27th, for 11:30am Mass. Burial afterwards to Athlacca Cemetery.

----------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here