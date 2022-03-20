Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, March 20, 2022

The death has occurred of Seamus (James) Quinn, Ballycahane, Manister, Croom, Limerick amd Late of New York and Ballylongford, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully at University Hospital Tralee. Beloved husband of Hannah (Ann). Dearly loved father of Seamus, Paul, April and Anna. Adored son of Judy and the late James.

Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Trevor and Jason, daughter-in-law Sara, grandchildren Ruby, Liam, Finlie, Cole, Ailis and Erin, brothers, Liam, Joe. sisters Eileen, Patricia, Emily, Noreen, Phyllis and Annie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Thursday (24th March) from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be held in Manister Church on Friday (25th March) at 12 noon followed by burial in Manister Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Paul Kavanagh, West End, Kilkee, Clare / Limerick / Dublin and late of Fancourt, South Africa.

Peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick.

Much loved husband and best friend of Anne-Marie and dearest father of Killian, Fiona and Sinead (Lawless).

Sadly missed by his wife, children, sisters Hillary & Colette, his extended family, relatives, friends and his beloved Ali.

Rest in Peace.

Paul's Cremation Service, for family and friends, will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Tuesday, March 22nd at 2pm.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Irish Red Cross, Ukraine Appeal. (Click here to donate online)

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Jessop-McCarthy, Andover, Hampshire, UK and late Hyde Road, Limerick City.

Mary died peacefully at her residence in the UK 27th February 2022. Deeply regretted by her son Garreth and daughter Donna, Mary will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Shannon, Connor, Hilton,Tate, Shanelle and Calum, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, the extended Moran family, all other relatives and many friends.

MAY SHE REST PEACE

Mary will be reposing in Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St., on Tuesday from 9.30am to 11am. Arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Tuesday, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

For those wishing to express their condolences please use the condolence section below. Letters of sympathy and Mass cards can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, Lower Gerald Griffin St., Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Costello (née Moroney), formerly of Ardbeg Crescent, Artane, Dublin and Shanagolden, Co Limerick).

Passed away on March 20th 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband James (Jim), loving mother to Catherine, Theresa, Michael and Susan; very sadly missed by her daughter-in-law and sons-in-law, her grandchildren Darren, Luke, Rachel, Amber, Kayla, Jasmine and Isabella, nieces, nephews, extended family, good neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Mary's family would like to acknowledge the wonderful staff of RCNU (Raheny Community Nursing Unit) for their kind care of Mary in recent years.

Funeral Arrangements Later

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Corby (née Ó Halloran), Rathaney, Hospital, Limerick.

On the 19th of March, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Michael

Sadly missed by her son Philip, and daughter Margaret, daughter in law Mary, son in law Vivian, grandchildren Niamh, Michael, Damien, Alan, Robert and Eoin, nieces, and nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Learys Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5pm, with removal to St John the Baptist Church Hospital at 7pm.

Requiem Mass will take place Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Condolences and messages of sympathy can be submitted via link below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here