Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, March 13, 2022

The death has occurred of Kathleen Dunford (née Morrissey), Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick.

Kathleen died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick

Beloved wife of the Late Dan & dearest mother of Alvina, Ray and the late Alan. Sadly missed by her children, son-in-law Darrell (Roberston), daughter-in-law Michele, grandsons Christopher, Danny & Alan Jnr. and other family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday 15th March from 5.30-6.30pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Wednesday 16th March at 12 noon.

This will be streamed-live here

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Tom Connery, The Oaks, Murroe, Limerick and formerly of Thomondgate, Limerick and Member of Comhaltas.

Tom, died (peacefully) at his residence.

Predeceased by his parents Frank and Elizabeth, brothers John and Tony and sister Ann.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Majella, children Caoilainn, Jean, Jackie, Keith, Cian and Shane, brother Niall, grandchildren Aidan, Allie, Harry and Ollie, his children's partners, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday (March 15th) from 6pm to 8pm. The Funeral Cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday (March 16th) at 11.15am en route to the Church of the Holy Rosary Murroe, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Tom's Requiem Mass will be streamed live here

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or the Irish Cancer Society

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Jack Colling, Rostrevor Park, Caherdavin and formerly of Silverbrook, Corbally, Limerick.

Taken from us on 12th March 2022.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Christina, son Christian, daughter Riley, step-son Donnacha, parents Geraldine & Nigel, brothers Alex & Charley, mother-in-law Bernie, sisters-in-law Helen, Karen & Michelle, brothers-in-law Denis & Mark, nephews Oscar & George, uncles, aunts, relatives and his many loving friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday 15th March, from 5-7pm.

Service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday 16th March 3pm.

Service will be streamed live here password to follow.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare. Click here to donate online.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

