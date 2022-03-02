Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

The death has occurred of Martin Costelloe of Routagh, Ballysheedy, Limerick. Martin died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the recently deceased Ann and sadly missed by his son Paul, daughter-in-law Siobhán, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Bernie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his brothers Joe and Paddy. Reposing at home in Routagh V94 FW2D on Thursday, March 3, from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in Donoughmore Church on Friday, March 4, at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live here.

------------

The death has occurred of Martin Val Cussen of Glenduff, Broadford, Limerick. On March 1, 2022, unexpectedly, at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Joe, daughters Valerie and Marie, sons Martin, Colm, Alan, Finbarr, Steven and Jonathan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Tommy, Ted, Ollie and John, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

-----------

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) O'Connell of Foxrock, Dublin / Howth, Dublin / Croom, Limerick. On March 1, 2022. Tony passed away peacefully in the warm embrace of his family by his bedside at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin. A more kind and gentle soul you could not meet. Loving husband of Sally, dad of Natasha, Mark, Emily and Paul, father-in-law of Stuart, Mal and Maggie, grandfather of Sorcha, Freya and Caragh, brother of Billy, Eddie, John and Anne and uncle of his nieces and nephews. Proud Suttonian and passionate rugby fan, Tony will be incredibly missed by his family and friends. With special thanks to The Fern Dean Nursing Home in Blackrock who have cared for Tony with such love and tenderness for the past couple of years. The family would also like to thank the staff of St. Vincent’s who made Tony’s final days so peaceful and dignified.

Reposing at his home on Friday (March 4) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday (March 5) to the Church of our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock arriving for 10am Requiem Mass followed thereafter by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, D6W HY98 arriving at 12.15pm. To view Tony’s Mass live click on this link https://www.churchservices.tv/foxrock and the Committal Service at the Crematorium click on this link https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/.

-----------

The death has occurred of Margaret Quirke (nee O’Connell), Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully in the presence of her family and in the wonderful care of The Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry on Tuesday, March 1 2022. Margaret, wife of the late Tim, is very sadly missed by her loving daughters Caroline, Catriona and Leonora, sons James and T.J., sons-in-law Jonathan, Paul and Pat, daughters-in-law Cliona and Léoin, her adored fourteen grandchildren, brothers John Mike and Michael, sister Nora Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00 a.m. in The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Private cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

--------------

To leave a message of condolence click here