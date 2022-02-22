Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, February 22, 2022

The death has occurred of John Ryan of Ballyvalode, Oola, Limerick.



John died on the 22nd of February 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Nellie and Jack, and his sister-in-law Nora Fitzgerald. He will be deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary, his brother Willie, sisters Nora Bourke, Una Davis and Mary Purcell, sister-in-law Eileen, his brothers-in-law Richard Bourke, John Davis, Paul Purcell and William Fitzgerald, his aunt Bridie Dee, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family members, kind neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home Doon, Co. Limerick Wednesday evening, 23rd February, from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart Oola, Co. Limerick.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 24th February 2022, at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Oola, Co. Limerick.

John's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the link below.

Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family you may do so in the Condolence Section below. Please ensure that public health advice is adhered to at all times.

--------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Richardson of Lynwood Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick City, Limerick.

Robert died on 21st February 2022, unexpectedly. Beloved husband of Anne, dearly loved father of Harold, Caroline, David, Gavin, Mark and Bobby. Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Ger and Frank, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Friday 25th February 2022 in St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue at 11.30am followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.30pm. Bob’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on the link below.

--------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary HEFFERNAN (née Sugrue) of Assumpta Park, Newcastle West, Limerick / Limerick City, Limerick.

Mary died, peacefully, at home in Ballinacurra Gardens.

Beloved mother of Jonathan and Jean and adored Nana to Kayla, Emma and the late Rhianna.

Sadly missed by her loving children, granddaughters, brothers Pat & Noel, sisters Bernie, Kay & Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Predeceased by her husband Eugene Heffernan.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, 23rd February, from 6pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Thursday, 24th February, for 12.30pm Mass. Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please; donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice or Irish Cancer Society.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

-----------------------------------------

