Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, February 13, 2022

The death has occurred of Maureen Ivan (née Kelly), Newtown, Castletroy and formerly of Shades Hair & Beauty.

Maureen died peacefully, at home, in the care of her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Fred and dearest mother to Stephen & the late Monique, and loving partner of the late Ger McNamara.

Dearly missed by her loving son Stephen, daughter-in-law Angela, son-in-law Mike, adored grandchildren Kate, Sophie, Dawn, Ericka & Adam, great-grandchildren Archie, Fred, Penny & Ivy, Angela’s sons Simon & Gavin, her brothers Ray, Larry & Sean, close family & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday 15th February, from 5:30-7pm.

Maureen’s Cortege will pass the family home to arrive at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Wednesday 16th February for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Mass will be live streamed here

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

House Private

No flowers please; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre, Irish Cancer Society or Alzeihmer.ie

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Sadie Gleeson, Beech Lodge, Bruree and formerly of Old Road, Grange.

Sadie died peacefully in the care of UHL following a short illness. Pre-deceased by her husband Pa, son Mattie and twin baby daughters Niamh & AnnMarie, her parents Sarah & Jim Kirby, brothers Bill, Sean, Jim, Tom, Paddy, Mikey and sisters Kitty, Nellie, Mollie & Josie. Very deeply regretted by her brother Chris & sister Tessie, nephews, nieces, extended family and many neighbours and friends.

May Sadie Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Crosses Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Wednesday 16th February from 10.30am - 12 midday, followed by removal to the church of St Patrick & St Bridget, Grange for the funeral mass at 1pm and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please ensure that public health advice is adhered to at all times. For those wishing to express their condolences can do so in the condolence section. Letters of sympathy and mass cards can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, Ballyneety, Co.Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anne Fitzgerald (née Tierney), Lynwood Park, Ballysimon Road and late of St Joseph’s Street and St John’s Hospital.

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of John, dearly loved mother of Brian, Gillian and David. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Carol, Gillian and David’s partners, grandchildren Aidan, Phoebe, Kate, brothers Paul, Leonard and Derek, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening (15th February) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday (16th February) to St Brigid’s Church for Requiem Mass at 10.45am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension, en route to cemetery funeral cortege will pass Anne’s family home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here