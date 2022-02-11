Search

11 Feb 2022

Deaths in Limerick - February 11, 2022

Reporter:

11 Feb 2022 7:41 PM

The death has occurred of Noel Quin of Galvone Road, Kennedy Park, Limerick. Late of Morgan McMahon / Heitons, BFW Sarsfield Barracks and St. Mary's Rugby Club.

Beloved husband of the late Therese and very deeply regretted by his sons David, Mark and Noel; daughter Tracey, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law; sister Madge; sister-in-law Betty; brothers-in-law Donal and Denis, nephews, niece, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (February 14) from 9.30am to 10.30am followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. 

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society (Garryowen Branch).

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Mick Kelly of Tullig South, Templeglantine, Limerick.

Predeceased by his sister Joan and sadly missed by his loving wife Val; sons Kevin and John; daughters Sharon and Margaret; John’s partner Penny; son-in-law Tony; Sharon’s partner John; grandchildren Dylan, Oisin and Harper; brothers Patsy, Seán and Jim, sister Peg Murphy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday (February 13) from 5pm until 7pm

Funeral Mass at the Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine on Monday at 11am - click here for live stream.

Private cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Seán Adams of The Avenue, Glin, Limerick. Formerly of Tralee, Kerry. Late of Adams' Garage

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie; sons Mike, Des and Shane; daughters-in-law Rachel, Mary and Nodlaig; grandchildren Shannon, Rachel, Jordan, Amy, Seán, Jack, Evie and Hugo; sister Eileen Reidy; brothers Gerald and Michael; sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and staff at Adams of Glin and Adams of Tralee.

Reposing at Adams of Glin (garage) on Saturday (February 12) from 5pm to 8pm with requiem Mass on Sunday at 1pm in Glin Church. Burial will take place afterwards in the church grounds.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Árd Curam Fuschia Centre.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.

