Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, February 3, 2022

The death has occurred of Joy Binchy (née Hickey) of Effin, Limerick. Peacefully, at home with her family. Beloved wife of Dan and mother of Daniel, Gillian, Derek and Brian. Sister of Michael, Derek, Mary and the late Paula. Stylish Scrabble sorcerer and matchless matriarch. Much missed by her husband, brothers, sister, her children and their better halves Janice, Gary, Naomi and Honor, grandchildren Jakob, Olivia, Róisin, Miriam, Hugo, Scott and extended family. Reposing at O'Malley's Funeral Home, Charleville, P56T184 from 5pm to 7pm, Friday, 4th February. Funeral and house private.

The death has occurred of Celine Frawley (nee Horrigan) (Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick. Formerly Barrack Hill). On February 3, 2022, peacefully at Roseville Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Sean. Dearly loved mother of Tomás. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Mandy, her beloved grandchildren Donnchadh and Ruaidhrí, sisters Rita and Helga, brother-in-law Joe, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday (4th February) from 5.00pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church this Saturday (5th February) at 10.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joan Greensmyth of Sonas, Drombanna, Limerick / Ballysheedy, Limerick. Late of Roxboro, Ballysheedy and formerly of Ashbourne Stores, Ashbourne Avenue, Limerick. Joan, died (peacefully) at Thorpe's Nursing Home, Clarina. Very deeply regretted by her sister Mary Thomas, nieces Loretta, Yvonne, Geraldine, Una and Marian, nephew John, brother-in-law Reg, sister-in-law Bridie, extended family and close friends. Predeceased by her brothers Ger and Paddy. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Friday (February 4th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. The funeral cortege will leave the funeral home, on Saturday (February 5th) at 10.40am en route to St. Patrick's Church Knockea, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Lemonfield Cemetery, Lemonfield Road, Crecora. Joan's Requiem Mass will be streamed live.

The death has occurred of Walter Lee (Blackthorn Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick. Late of Shamrock Chinese Restaurant, Ennis Road). On February 3rd 2022 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved partner of Selina. Dearly loved father of Judy, Helena Lee, Alex, Mark and the late Patrick. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday (6th February) from 10.30am to 12 noon followed by Burial in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of Dolores Minihan (nee Neville) (Granville Park, St Patrick’s Road, Limerick. Late of O’Curry Place, Henry Street). On February 2, 2022, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Dearly loved mother of Michael, Amanda, Jackie and Elaine. Predeceased by her sisters Mary, Pat, Bernie and brother Donal. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Maria, sons-in-law Greg, Ian and Michael, grandchildren, brothers Ger and Tony, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday (7th February) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Reception on Tuesday (8th February) at 10.45am in St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patrick's Road for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Donal (Donie) Mullane, 8 Dernish Avenue, Foynes, Co Limerick. Late of Esso/Sutton's Oil, Life President of St Senan's GAA Club and Member of Shannonside Golf Society. Died peacefully in the loving company of his family at his residence after a long illness. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret. Sadly missed by his son Dan, daughters Carol,Trish and Georgina, sons in law Donal, Michael and Dave, grandchildren Andrew and Daniel, great-grandchildren Ruairi and Jasper, sisters Breeda and Angela, brothers John, Pat and Michael, brothers In law, sisters In law, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence (V94 X9DY) on Saturday (5th February) from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Senan's Church, Foynes on Sunday (6th February) for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton. Please observe government guidelines regarding Covid-19.

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Donnell (née Mason) of St Munchin's Street, St Mary's Park, Limerick City. Late of Sean Heuston Place, Limerick. Pre-deceased by husband Seamus and son Michael. Margaret,died (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Anne, Margaret, Bernadette and Caroline, sons Denis, Seamus and John, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters Bonnie and Bridget, brothers Foncie, Noel and Gerard, sons-in-law Michael, Patrick, and Declan, daughters-in-law Rosie, Sheila and Susan, brothers-in-law Gerry and Anthony, sister-in-law Tricia, nieces and nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and many close friends. Reposing at her residence, St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park,on Sunday (February 5th) from 3.00pm to 7.00pm. The funeral cortege will leave the residence, on Monday (February 6th) for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. John's Cathedral. Margaret's Requiem Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tom O'Donoghue of Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick and formerly of Irish Life. Tom died peacefully in Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jackie, children Jackie, Debbie, Tony, Sharon, Laura, Erin & Brian, sons-in-law Nick, David and Joe, daughters-in-law Michelle and Jean, grandchildren Lauren, Robyn, Niall, Ellen, Jack, David, Holly, Matthew, Lucy and Rosie, sister Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Saturday, February, 5th, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. House strictly private please.

The death has occurred of Tony O'Reilly of Ballyneety, Limerick / Ballinacurra, Limerick. Clover Meats, Shannon Development, SFADCO Golf Society, Castletroy Golf Club and Garryowen R.F.C. Tony, died (peacefully) at Roseville House Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by his niece Ciara Drohan, nephew Robert Drohan, cousins, friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Edward, sisters Phyllis and Marie and brother-in-law Tom. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Saturday (February 5th) from 10.15am to 11.00am, followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Tony's Requiem Mass will be streamed live.

