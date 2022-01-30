Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, January 30, 2022

The death has occurred of Mary Quinlivan (née Callinan), Iona Drive, North Circular Road, Limerick and formerly of Fortfergus, Ballynacally, Co. Clare.

Peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors and staff of St. John's Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Brian, brothers Tom and Paddy, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family members, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Arriving at The Holy Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick, for Funeral Mass on Tuesday (1st February), at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery, Ennis. The Mass can be viewed on https://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/ webcam.

No flowers please.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Fitzsimons, Beechwood Drive, Greystones, Limerick; Ardfert, Kerry and late of Shannon Airport Police.

Gerry died peacefully at his home in Kerry. Beloved husband of Sheila for 55 years and dearest father of Rosaleen, Gearóid and the late Bríd and Marisa. Deeply regretted by his loving wife & family, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Brianna, Séan, Fionn, Aoibhe and Daire, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Tuesday (Feb 1st ) from 4:30 to 6pm. Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Wednesday (Feb. 2nd) to arrive for 11am Mass, which will be live streamed HERE

Funeral afterwards to Abbey (New) Cemetery, Ardfert, Co. Kerry (arr. 2pm approx.)

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Tralee Hospital, Palliative Care Team.

The death has occurred of Maureen Cpwhey (née O'Carrol), Mayorstone, Limerick City.

Maureen passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by her loving husband Des and daughter Carol.

Loving mother to Meave, Noel, Brian & Desmond. Deeply regretted by her son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Angela, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arriving at St. Lelia’s church on Tuesday 1st February for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Mass will be live streamed HERE

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

Maureen’s funeral cortege will pass her home at 1.45 pm approx.

No flowers please; donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland

