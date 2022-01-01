Deaths in Limerick - January 1, 2022

The death has occurred of Joe McCarthy of Mayorstone Drive, Limerick city. Formerly of St. John's Avenue, Mulgrave Street.

Beloved husband of Margaret McCarthy and father to Anne, Eugene and Joseph. Missed by his daughters-in-law Sandra and Mary; Son-in-law Jesse; grandchildren Ella-May, Joey, Rachel, Charlie, Danny, Sam, Molly & Lucy, sisters Theresa, Kate and Carmel.

Predeceased by his brothers Sean and Brother Pius, sister Marie, nieces and nephews, relatives and many kind neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday (January 3) at 10am in St Lelia's Church with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence extension Cemetery.

House private, family flowers only please.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Winifred Hills (née Murphy) of Palma, Spain and late of Ballinahoun, Kilmallock, County Limerick.

Wife of the late Sid and sister of the late Mary (Zimbabwe).

Very deeply regretted by her loving sister Nora (Griffin, Thurles) her brothers Donal (Kilmallock), Tommy (Dublin) and Jimmy (South Africa); sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grandnieces, cousins, relatives and her many friends.

Memorial mass will be held at a later date.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Maura Clarke (née Howard) of Granville Park, St. Patrick’s Road, Limerick city. Formerly of St. Mary’s Park, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Amby and sadly missed by her loving children Gerard, Michael, Yvonne & Lorraine; daughters-in-law Helen & Geraldine; sons-in-law Jim & Liam; grandchildren Emma & Senan, Aoife & Aisling, brother Gerard; sister Eileen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

Pre-deceased by her brother Frank.

Maura’s Funeral Cortege will leave the family home to arrive at St. John’s Cathedral on Tuesday (January 4) for Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

House Private Please

__________________________________

The death has occurred of John (Jackie) Clancy of Clonard Terrace, Rosbrien, Limerick. Formerly of The Bull Ring, Prospect and The 12th Battalion, Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mauree; sons Kenneth, John, Glenn and Nigel; daughters Catherine, Lorraine and Martina; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Michael, sisters Mary and Betty; brother-in-law Tom, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Predeceased by son Michael.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (January 5) at St Saviour's Church at 11am, with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Noreen Riddler (née O'Dwyer) of Shelbourne Park, Limerick. Late of Cloncagh, County Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, children Rhona, Richard & Lorraine; son-in-law Mario, daughter-in-law Alice, Kevin; grandchildren Francesca, Michael, Rachel, Leah, Matthew & Alex; sister Helen, other relatives, kind neighbours & many friends.

Arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Monday (January 3) for Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cloncagh.

House strictly private please.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Michael Reynolds of Racefield, Mungret, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Kathleen and dearly loved father of Gerry, Mary, James, Catherine, Nuala and Bertie. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, beloved 12 grandchildren, sister Noreen (Castle), nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

Predeceased by his brothers Fr. Gerry and Fr. Pat C.Ss.R.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (January 2) at 11.30am in St. Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Mungret followed by burial in Old Mungret Cemetery. Sympathies can be expressed at the graveside.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Redemptorist Perpetual Help Fund.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Keogh (née Downes) of Killoughteen, Newcastle West.

Deeply regretted by her husband John; sons Pat, Joe and Declan; daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Kieran, Aaron, Joey and Dylan, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (January 2) at 10.30am at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West with burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Carmel Grace (née Browne) of Marino, Dublin. Late of Broadford, County Limerick.

Sadly missed by her beloved husband and best friend Noel; her brothers Vincent, David and Malachy and their partners Jean, Mary and Jolene; nieces Emma, Julia, Susan and partners, nephew Malachy and partner; grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal to St. Vincent de Paul Church, Marino on Wednesday (January 5) arriving at 11.20am for 11.30am Requiem Mass - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Fingal Cemetery, Balgriffin.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of David Cribben of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Limerick. Late of BS&B Safety Systems, Raheen.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Jennifer; children Robert, David, Sinéad, Thomas, Jonathon, Ursula and Andrew; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (January 2) between 3pm and 4pm for family and friends.

David’s Cortege will leave the family home on Monday (January 3) to arrive at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand for Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live stream. Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

No Flowers please; donations if desired to Dochas.

House strictly private.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Bourke of Well Road, Singland Cross, Limerick city.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Deirdre; daughters Jennifer, Nicola, Rachel and Chloe; son Patrick; grandchildren Jayden, Calvin, Lexi and Charlie, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (January 4) at 11am in St Brigid's Church with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace