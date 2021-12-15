Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday December 15, 2021

The death has occurred of Helen Foynes, Kilmore, Granagh, Limerick 14th December 2021. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Michael, daughter Sonia and her partner Sean, sons Peter and Michael, daughter-in-law Josephine, grandchildren Samantha and her partner Dan, Rhys and his partner Keri, Jade, Christopher and Giselle, great-grandchildren Roo, Jack, Gia and Rio, brothers Sandy and Duncan, relatives, neighbours and her friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral mass Thursday morning at Shannon Crematorium 10 am with cremation to follow. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom. Condolence Book open via the link below

The death has occurred of Veronica (Vera) Keane Merval Drive, Clareview, Limerick Formerly of The Lodge, Cratloe, Co. Clare and Helena Modes. December 14th peacefully in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Caherass Nursing Home. Vera is predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary, her brothers John, Patrick and Michael, her sisters Margaret (Cunliffe), Eileen (Mann) and Mary (Moloney). Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St. John’s Church, Cratloe this Saturday (18th December) at 10.30am followed by burial in Craughaun Cemetery.

Vera’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Julian Losinski Baggotstown, Knockainey, Limerick / Herbertstown, Limerick. Julian passed away peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick 13 December 21. Son of the late Wing Commander Stanley & Kate O.B.E.

Sadly missed by his loving family Stefan, Nita & Zoe, devoted partner Bríd, grandchildren Maia & Nikolas, cousins, family relatives & friends.

Julian will be reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35XV96) Friday 17/Dec/21 from 5.30pm until 7pm.

His funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Knockainey Saturday 18/Dec/21 for a requiem service at 11.30am, cremation afterwards at the Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

May He Rest In Peace

Messages of condolence may be left on the link below.

The death has occurred of Anne Murray (née Carroll) Love Lane, Charleville, Cork / Ballyagran, Limerick



Passed away peacefully at her residence. Deeply regretted by her husband Michael, daughters Catherine, Caroline & Aine, sons Paul & Michael, sisters Maura, Josephine, Carmel & Angela, brother Pat, daughters-in-law Sara & Silvia, sons-in-law Cian, Philip & Mike, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Family flowers only.

Rest in peace

Arriving at 1.30 pm in Holy Cross Church on Friday for 2 pm Requiem Mass. (Livestream available on the Facebook page of, charlevilleparish.ie) Funeral after to local cemetery. Murray's and Murray Textiles Ltd will remain closed on Friday (17 December).

House private please.

The death has occurred of Brendan O'Brien Golf Links Road, Castletroy, Limerick / Tipperary



Brendan O’Brien, (Golflinks Road, Castletroy, Limerick) December 12th 2021, peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Predeceased by his father Dan and his brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by his mother Margaret, brothers Denis and Robert, uncle Stephen Cleary (Oola), aunts Kathleen Heffernan (Tipperary) and Helen Crowe (Ballykiveen, Cappawhite), relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon Friday evening from 7pm until 8pm. Cremation Service Saturday 18th December in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family you may do so in the Condolence Section below.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) O'Shaughnessy Dublin 14, Dublin / Limerick City, Limerick



O’Shaughnessy, Tony (Dublin 14/Limerick City), 14 December 2021, peacefully in the care of Clonskeagh Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Aighleann and much loved father of Ruairí, Diarmuid and Fiachra. Very sadly missed by his loving family, sister Veronica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal on Friday morning (17th December) to the Church of The Holy Cross, Dundrum, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, please.

For those who cannot attend, the Funeral Mass can be viewed live on at this link https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/

Messages of sympathy for Tony’s family can be left in the condolences section below.

O’Shaughnessy, Tony (Luimneach agus Baile Átha Cliath 14), 14ú Nollaig 2021, fé chúram fhoireann Theach Altranais Chluain Sceach. Céile ionúin ag Aighleann, athair dhílis Ruairí, Dhiarmaid agus Fhiachra. Méala mór a bhás dá chlann, dá dheirfiúr Veronica, dá chliamhaineacha, dá ghaolta agus dá chairde go léir.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal.

Aistreofar a chorp maidin Dé hAoine (17ú Nollaig) go Séipéal na Croise Naofa, Dún Droma, ag 11.30, agus beidh créamadh príobháideach ina dhiaidh sin.

Bláthannna muintire amháin le bhur dtoil.

Dóibh sin nach mbeidh in ann freastal beifear in ann féachaint ar Aifreann na Sochraide beo ag an nasc seo https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/

Is féidir teachtaireachtaí comhbhróin do mhuintir Tony a fhágáil thíos.

The death has occurred of Eddie O'Sullivan Hassett Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick. Eddie (Rocket) O'Sullivan Predeceased by his sister Shauna. Very deeply regretted by his parents Elizabeth and Eddie, brothers Stephen and Timmy, sisters Belinda and Tiana, niece Toriana, all other relatives and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving at the Holy Family Church, Southill, on Thursday (December 16th) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below.

