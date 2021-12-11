Deaths in Limerick: Saturday, December 11, 2021

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Doyle of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick City. Formerly of Janesboro and Shannon Foundry. Pat passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, children Paul, Philip, Martina, Damien, Louise, Robert and Jessica, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Gerard, sisters Josephine and Mavis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends, especially Podger Healy. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday 13th December from 4:30-6pm. Arriving at St. Saviour’s (Dominican) Church, on Tuesday 14th December for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. The Funeral Cortege will pass the family home after Mass. (1:15pm Approx.)

---------



The death has occurred of Noreen (Norah) Henn (née Hegarty) of Athlunkard Street, Limerick City. Noreen passed away peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick, in the presence of her family. Beloved wife of the late William.Sadly missed by her loving children Veronica and Gerard, daughter-in-law Rose, grandchildren, Will and Fiona, sister Eileen, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Monday, 13th December for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Mass will be streamed live. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Please follow current guidelines especially regarding hand shaking.

-----------



The death has occurred of Ellen (Terri) McNamara (née Brosnan) of Brickhill East, Cratloe, Clare. Late of Templeglantine and Sancta Maria Nursing Home. On December 10th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Cratloe. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Dearly loved sister of Margaret and Kay. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St. John’s Church, Cratloe this Monday (13th December) at 12.30pm followed by burial in Craughaun Cemetery. House strictly private.

-------------



The death has occurred of Mary Moloney (née Clarke) of Rock Place, Carew Park, Limerick City. Formerly New York and Cavan. Mary peacefully passed away at the Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband John, children Elizabeth, Johnny, frank, Michael, Eila, Annie and Mary. She is also survived by her brothers, sisters, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons and daughters in law as well as friends and family too numerous to count. Requiem Mass will take place Tuesday 14th December at 10am in the Holy Family Church Southill. Private cremation for family only will take place afterwards.Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times. For friends and neighbours who would like to pay their respect Mary's funeral cortege will pass by the family home Tuesday 14th December at 9.40am on route to the Holy Family Church, Southill.

------------



The death has occurred of Mary O'Dwyer (née Sampson) of Knockanedoolis, Pallasgreen, Limerick. Mary, predeceased by her husband John (Séan). Sadly missed by her loving family, son Con, daughters Joan and Anna, grandson Eada, brother Ned, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town this Saturday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for family and close friends. Mass for Mary will take place in St. Bridget's Church Templebraden on Sunday 12th December at 2pm and burial afterwards in Templebraden Cemetery.

----------

The death has occurred of David Smith of Colbert Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. David Smith died in Milford Care Centre on Friday 10th December 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Fiona. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Niamh and son Darragh, brothers and sisters, step-daughter Sophie and step-son Joseph, brothers in law and sisters in law, extended family and many friends. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday 15th December 2021, in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, at 12pm. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times. David's funeral cortège will pass the family home, on route to the church at 11.40am on Wednesday, 15th December 2021.

-----------

