Deaths in Limerick: Monday, August 30, 2021

The death has occurred of George O'Leary, Crawford Street, Bruff.

Passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Limerick in the presence of his family. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Ellen, brothers Bill and John and sister Maura. Very deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

George's cortége will leave Butler's Funeral Home at 10:30am on Wednesday morning and will arrive at Ss. peter and Paul's Church, Bruff for requiem Mass at 11am which will be live streamed here

Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. In compliance with current HSE guidelines, George's Funeral Mass will be limited to fifty family members and friends. Please ensure social distancing. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Butler's Funeral Home, Crawford St., Bruff. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anne O'Dwyer, Ballingaddy, Kilmallock and Bruree.

Unexpectedly at her residence. Beloved daughter of Michael and Eileen and dear sister of Eileen, Hugh, Brian and the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving parents, brothers, sister, aunts, uncles, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reception into The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Bruree New Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on www.brureerockhill.com In keeping with H.S.E. guidelines Anne's funeral will be for family. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section on rip.ie marked condolences. House private.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Donal Moriarty, Kilfinny, Adare, and formerly of Parke House Nursing Home Kilcock, Blackrock, and Tralee. Retired Department of Environment.

Peacefully after a short illness in Connolly Hospital in his 92nd year.

Beloved husband of the late Barbara and much loved dad of Tim, Dan, Eleanor and the late Barbara. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, daughters in law, Margaret and Paula, twin brother Seán, sister Mary, grandchildren Declan, Barbara, Aiden, Clodagh, Chris, Fiona, and Bronagh, great-grand-son Ronan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and his neighbours in Kilfinny.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home in Kilfinny for family and friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8. Removal will arrive Wednesday morning at St. Kieran’s Church Kilfinny for 11:30 am requiem mass with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas’s Cemetery Adare.

As per Covid guidelines, the Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed by clicking this Link

Condolence Book open on rip.ie

Cards and messages of sympathy may be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Liam Howard, Montpelier, O’Brien’s Bridge, and late of ESB Rosbrien.

Peacefully at the University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by his brother Jack. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ita, sons Martin and Christy and daughter Helen, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, great-grandson, sister Nellie, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Departing from his home on Wednesday, 1st September, at 10.45am, travelling via Castleconnell National School, to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in Lisheen cemetery. Please adhere to Government guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Fitzgerald, Collinstown, Bruff.

Passed away in the loving care of Marie Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock on the 30th of August 2021. John is survived by his family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff at 11 o'clock on Friday for Requiem Mass which will be live streamed here followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals