Deaths in Limerick - August 13, 2021
The death has occurred of Stacey Considine of The Paddocks, Bruree, Limerick, Formerly of Watergrasshill, Cork.
Missed by her parents David and Aileen; her fiance Cian O'Mahony, brother David, sister Lauren, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and her many friends.
Requiem Mass will take place in St. John's Cathedral on Monday (August 16) at 12.30pm and will be live-streamed here.
Burial afterwards to Kildimo Cemetery.
___________________________
The death has occurred of Tony Tynne of Belfield Gardens, Ennis Road, Limerick city. Late of Limerick Rowing Club & Irish Shell.
Survived by his wife Bernie; children Susan, Tony (Jnr.) and Dominic; grandchildren Ali, Dylan and Josh, close family friend Leona, son-in-law Dan, daughter-in-law Linda, brothers Paddy and John, sisters Margaret, Dolores and Mary, other relatives and friends.
Requiem Mass will take place in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Monday (August 16) at 11am with burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery
___________________________
The death has occurred of John Toomey of North Camass, Bruff, Limerick.
Funeral arrangements to follow.
May they all rest in peace
