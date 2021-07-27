Deaths in Limerick - July 27, 2021

The death has occurred of Christopher (Ba) Daly

Of Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty

Died suddenly, at his residence, on July 23, 2021.

Predeceased by his parents Johanna and Michael Daly.

Very deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

The funeral cortege will pass his residence, on Friday, July 30 at 10.30am approx en route to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick, Co. Clare.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Brendan Kinsella

Of Shelbourne Avenue, Ennis Road

Formerly of Ivan’s and Crumbs Bakery.

Brendan died unexpectedly at home.

Beloved son of the late Noel and Bernie and brother of the late Albert.

Sadly missed by brothers and sisters, Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 1:30pm and will be streamed live at https://shannoncrematorium.com/content/26-live-streaming.

Password: BKJM28

(Stream will become live at 1:25pm)

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through through www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) McInerney (née Cremins)

Of Rossa Avenue, off Mulgrave Street

Late of O'Malley Park, Southill

Betty, died (peacefully) at her residence

Beloved wife of the late David. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Michelle, grandchildren, brother Tony, sisters Geraldine and Pauline, other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11.00am on Saturday, July 31 in St John's Cathedral.

Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Funeral afterwards to Shannon crematorium.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Sean Neiland

Of Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon Road

Formerly of Keane Street, Kilallee

Sean, died (peacefully) in the loving care of all the staff of Roseville Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Peggy, daughters Mary, Karen and Deirdre, sons-in-law Seamus Mulcahy and Diarmuid Cullinan, grandchildren Aoife, Cian, Maia, Romy and Jonah, sisters Angela, Jeddy and Helen, brother Michael, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his sister Ann.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11.00am on Friday, July 30 in St. John's Cathedral.

Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral.

The Funeral cortege will pass the family residence in Woodlawn Park, after Mass enroute to Mount St Lawrence (extension) cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society

*******

The death has occurred of Doreen Beazley (née O'Connor)

Of Doon, Ballybunion, Kerry and Athea

Peacefully, on July 25, 2021, at University Hospital, Kerry. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Conor and daughter-in-law Gearoidin, grandchildren Andrew and Fiachra, cousins, friends and neighbours.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Doreen, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Wednesday morning at 11.00 a.m, with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

*******

The death has occurred of Mairead Cagney (née Treacy)

Of Castletown Conyers

Peacefully, in Milford Care Centre, on July 25, 2021.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Eamonn, children Bill and Sheila, sisters Bríd, Mary, Nora, Sheila, Claire and Joanne, brothers Jimmy, Tommy, Mike and Sean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Arriving at St Joseph’s Church, Granagh, this Wednesday, July 28, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Castletown Conyers Cemetery.

The funeral cortège will leave Mairead's residence in Castletown Conyers on Wednesday at 11.20am approx. en route to church.

Mass can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOzzBRaDB40.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to www.milfordcarecentre.ie

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, Mairead’s funeral Mass will be limited to 50 family and friends only. Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary O'Rourke (née Fitzgerald)

Of Glenameade, Pallaskenry

On July 26, 2021. Passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family at Milford Hospice. Predeceased by her loving husband George. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Marie (O’Shea), Deirdre (Pidcock), Clair (Abignano), Clodagh (Vergona) and son-in-laws Tommy, David, Joe and Rob. Mary was the much loved grandmother to Darren, Bryan, Tom, Arainn, Rori, Louie, Ellen, Jimmy, Finbar and Nessa. Also regretted by sister Gabrielle (Ryan), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass at St Joseph’s Church, Kildimo at 12noon on Thursday, July 29, with burial afterwards in Kildimo cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines the funeral will be limited to 50 people in the church. Please ensure social distancing and public health guidelines are adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through Downey Funeral Directors, Pallaskenry. Contact: (061) 393111.