Deaths in Limerick - December 5, 2020

The death has occurred of Philomena M. Casey (née Hogan) of North Reading, MA, USA and formerly of Ashbrook, Limerick. Phil was preceded in death by her father, John Hogan, mother, Mary Hogan and sisters, Mary Heaslip and Majella Kelly. She is survived by her husband, Larry Casey of North Reading; sons, Andrew Casey of Newmarket, NH and Alan Casey of Berlin, MA; daughter, Gillian Casey, son-in-law, David Miller and grandsons, Nathan and Kieran Miller of North Reading; siblings, Jim Hogan, Ann Shortt and Terry Murphy of Limerick, Ireland and Fidelma Hogan of Alton, New Hampshire, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa’s Church, 63 Winter St., North Reading on Saturday, December 5 at 10:30Am. Visitation will be private.

The death has occurred of Martin Corridan of Knockmeal, Duagh, Kerry / Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Martin passed away in St. John’s Hospital Limerick on Friday December 4 2020. Martin is very sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, friends and home helpers. A Private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Requiem Mass for Martin will be celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh on Monday at 2.30 p.m. followed by burial in Springmount Cemetery Duagh.

The death has occurred of Denis Griffin of Raheen Gardens, Raheen, Limerick. Denis Griffin. Late Howmedica. On December 4 2020 peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father of Karen, Andrew, Mark, Grainne and Stuart. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, brother, extended family and friends. In accordance with current government guidelines regarding social distancing and gatherings a private repose for family and close friends will take place at Denis’s home on Tuesday (December 8) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. A private cremation service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday.

The death has occurred of Michael Parkes of Mill Race, Golf Links Road, Ballysimon, Limerick. Chairman of Parkes Properties and late of Limerick Golf Club and El Paraiso Golf Club, Estepona. Michael died suddenly, at home. Beloved husband of Mary, dearest father of Rob and adored grandad of Shane, Ajay, Daoirfe, Ozzy & Zowie. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, son, daughter-in-law Sue, brother Ralph, (pre-deceased by Anselm), sisters Marie and Lauretta, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Tuesday (December 8) at 2pm and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. In compliance with current guidelines, Requiem Mass will be restricted to 25 family members and close friends only.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Sheehan (née Bourke) of Old Singland Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Formerly of St. Mary’s Park, Limerick Betty died peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Michael (Jock) and dearest mother of Lindsey and Jeffrey. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren Nicole, Michael and Scott, sister Deirdre, brother Jimmy, daughter-in-law Katie, son-in-law Pa, her loving partner John, other family, relatives and her many friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Monday at 11am and will be streamed live. (Click here to View). Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Sheila Sheehy of Skerries, Dublin / and late of Dernish, Foynes and Foynes Island, December 4, 2020. Sheila, beloved daughter of the late Mick and Kitty Sheehy, partner of the late Phil, sister of John, and the late Ann, Carmel, Mary, Mikey, Patrick and Thomas. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces, great grandniece, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Due to current guidelines and restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Monday evening to St. Senan's Church, Foynes, arriving for 7.15pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12.30pm with burial in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.



