Deaths in Limerick - July 21, 2020

The death has occurred of Kevin Ryan, Cahernorry, Ballysimon and late of Kevin Ryan Crash Repairs.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Brìd, sons Kevin and Conal, daughter Ciara, grandchildren Kevin, Leah and Ava, mother Nora, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place Thursday (July 23rd) in St John's Cathedral at 11.00am, followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Kevin's Mass will be streamed live. To view please click here

In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of John Ryan, Poultaloon, Fedamore, formerly of Oola and late United Veterans Association.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Rose, six grandchildren, sister Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday (July 25) in St John the Baptist Church, Fedamore, at 11.00am followed by burial afterwards in Oola Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Mary Frances O'Hora (née Cotter), Shelbourne Avenue, Ennis Road.

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Padraig. Dearly loved mother of Pauline and Helen. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law John and Conor, her dearly loved grandchildren Cillian, John, Sean and Elliot, brothers John and Paddy, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road this Friday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Relig Mhuire Cemetery, Croom. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Sympathies may also be expressed below in the condolences section of rip.ie

The death has occurred of John Morrissey, Aherlow Close, Caherdavin and Croom.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Ann nee Cregan, sons Jack, Mike, Liam and Brian, daughters Michelle and Tara, sons in law, daughters in law, adoring grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours, and his many friends.

May he rest in peace

Removal to arrive on Friday, 24th July at St Mary's Church, Croom, for 12 noon for a private family and friends requiem Mass. Burial immediately after in Relig Mhuire, Croom. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Milford Care Centre. Mass cards and letters of sympathy to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Croom. Condolence book open on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Marian Malone, Caherdavin Park, Caherdavin.

Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Sean and Theresa. Beloved sister of Kevin and Patricia. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, cousin Cathy, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

House private. Requiem Masss on Friday 24th July in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin at 1.30pm followed by private cremation.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Sympathies may also be expressed through rip.ie condolences section.

The death has occurred of Daisy Fealy (née Tobin), Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale.

Passed away peacefully, following a brief illness, at University Hospital Limerick. Daisy, wife of the late John, is very sadly missed by her loving children Nora-Mary, Betty, Mary, Richie and Esther, son-in-law John Joe, grandchildren Sophie and Rebecca, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In peace

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Reposing at her daughter Esther’s residence Tarbert (Eircode V31 FK80) on Tuesday. House private, please.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortège will depart The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, on Wednesday at 12 noon on route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on rip.ie or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Daisy’s life at a later stage.