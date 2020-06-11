Deaths in Limerick - June 11, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Margaret Power McGonigle, Cratloe Moyle, Cratloe, and formerly of Lackabeg, Cappamore.

Peacefully, in University Limerick Hospital. Dearly loved mother of Gillian, Rio, Paul and Amy. Sister of the late Phil and Ned. Regretted by her brothers John, Bill, Paddy, and Noel, daughter-in-law Elaina, son-in-law Mike, her beloved grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Max and Amelia, nieces, nephews, the recently deceased Patrick, extended family and friends.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Cratloe Moyle, Cratloe, Co. Clare. Sympathies may also be expressed through rip.ie condolences section. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Patricia Halford (née Barry) of Cabinteely, Dublin 18, formerly Mungret.

Peacefully, at home with her family at her side. Patricia, beloved wife and soulmate of Tony, loving mother of Louise, Barry, Derek and Bryan. Sadly missed by her devoted husband, their children and partners Martin, Ania, Thone and Lilian, her adored grandchildren Oscar, Amelie, Aishling, Ciára, Eva and Maria, her brothers Ron, Brian and Niall, sisters Lillian, Deirdre and Finola, her extended family and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Patricia will repose in Quinn’s of Glasthule on Monday, June 15, from 10am to 4pm, subject to strict social distancing. Her funeral will take place privately.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services, Community Palliative Care Team, Blackrock. The family look forward to a celebration of her life at a later date.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Costelloe (née Coughlan) of Sarsfield Park, Rosbrien and late of Mattersons.

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Very deeply regretted by her sons Michael and Brian, daughter Annette, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. To donate please click here

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those wishing to express their sympathy can do so below in the condolence section or can send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post to Cross' Funeral Directors. May she rest in peace.